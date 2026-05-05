Yelena Rymbayeva Wins 2026 Global Recognition Award, Disrupting $15B Quality Management Industry with AI

Award recognizes breakthrough AI platform reducing ISO 9001 implementation from months and $100K+ to days, unlocking access for manufacturers.

RUSTON, LA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yelena Rymbayeva, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of QMS2GO , has been named a recipient of the 2026 Global Recognition Award in the category of Innovation, Startup of the Year, recognizing her role in disrupting one of manufacturing’s most entrenched and costly systems: ISO 9001 quality management.For decades, companies seeking ISO 9001 certification have faced a slow, expensive process dominated by consulting firms, often requiring $50,000 to $100,000 in fees and months of implementation time. For many small and mid-sized manufacturers, this has created a structural barrier to entry, limiting access to contracts, partnerships, and growth opportunities.Rymbayeva’s work directly challenges that model.QMS2GO replaces traditional consulting with an AI-driven platform capable of generating fully customized, ISO-aligned quality management systems in a fraction of the time. Instead of static templates or manual documentation, companies input their operational data and receive structured procedures, policies, process flows, and training systems tailored to their business.The result is a shift from months of consulting work to a process that can begin delivering results in days.This approach has implications far beyond efficiency. By reducing both cost and complexity, QMS2GO opens the door for thousands of manufacturers that previously could not justify or afford certification. In a global market where compliance increasingly determines who wins contracts, this represents a meaningful redistribution of opportunity.The Global Recognition Awards panel evaluated Rymbayeva’s work using a data-driven methodology, awarding top marks across innovation, market impact, and disruption. Judges highlighted the platform’s ability to address a widespread industry bottleneck with a scalable and technically sound solution.Rymbayeva has also been instrumental in bringing the product to market and scaling its early adoption. Under her leadership, the company has secured more than $620,000 in funding, entered competitive accelerator programs including Techstars, and begun onboarding manufacturers across key industrial regions.Her focus has remained consistent: eliminate unnecessary friction in quality management and make compliance achievable without reliance on legacy consulting structures.“Quality management has been overcomplicated for decades,” Rymbayeva said. “Companies don’t need more paperwork, they need systems that reflect how they actually operate. Our goal is to make that process fast, accessible, and scalable.”Industry analysts point out that quality management is not a niche function but a foundational requirement across manufacturing, aerospace, energy, and defense supply chains. As standards tighten and supplier expectations rise, the ability to implement compliant systems quickly is becoming a strategic advantage rather than a back-office function.Solutions like QMS2GO signal a broader shift, where AI is not just assisting processes but replacing entire service categories that were previously dependent on human-intensive consulting.The Global Recognition Award underscores both the technical innovation behind the platform and its commercial significance. By turning a traditionally manual, expensive process into a scalable digital product, Rymbayeva and her team are redefining how companies approach compliance and operational readiness.As adoption accelerates, the implications are clear: the companies that can implement quality systems faster and more efficiently will have a measurable edge in securing contracts, scaling operations, and competing in increasingly regulated markets.QMS2GO continues to expand its platform and customer base, positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence and industrial operations, where the next generation of manufacturing infrastructure is being built.

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