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Derby Barracks / Assault of correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids

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STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5002303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Mikkola                        

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026 / 1720 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) – Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Assault of correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids

 

ACCUSED:  Adam Belliveau

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NSCF – Incarcerated

 

VICTIM: Hunter Lamphere

AGE: 20

PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/30/2026, the Vermont State Police was notified of an incident that occurred on 04/27/2026 at Northern State Correctional Facility involving an inmate and a correctional officer. 

 

Subsequent investigation revealed corrections staff was removing Adam Belliveau, 31, from segregation after he splashed an unknown substance, later determined to likely be water, on corrections staff and the hallway floor through a door chute. While being escorted, Belliveau spit saliva onto Correctional Officer Hunter Lamphere.

 

On 04/30/2026, Belliveau was issued a citation for the offense of Assault of correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2026 / 0830 hours           

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

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Derby Barracks / Assault of correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids

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