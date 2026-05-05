Derby Barracks / Assault of correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5002303
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026 / 1720 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) – Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Assault of correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids
ACCUSED: Adam Belliveau
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NSCF – Incarcerated
VICTIM: Hunter Lamphere
AGE: 20
PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/30/2026, the Vermont State Police was notified of an incident that occurred on 04/27/2026 at Northern State Correctional Facility involving an inmate and a correctional officer.
Subsequent investigation revealed corrections staff was removing Adam Belliveau, 31, from segregation after he splashed an unknown substance, later determined to likely be water, on corrections staff and the hallway floor through a door chute. While being escorted, Belliveau spit saliva onto Correctional Officer Hunter Lamphere.
On 04/30/2026, Belliveau was issued a citation for the offense of Assault of correctional officer; assault with bodily fluids.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2026 / 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
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