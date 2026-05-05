BLACK SKY SYMPOSIUM, JUNE 9-11, CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION, NASA/KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL

Black Sky Symposium Private Dinner - Under Space Shuttle Atlantis NASA/Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

BLACK SKY SYMPOSIUM, JUNE 9-11 - Operationalizing Critical Infrastructure Protection, NASA/Kennedy Space Center - Private Dinner Under Space Shuttle Atlantis

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) headquartered at NASA/Kennedy Space Center, in partnership with Hannibal Strategy & Security, announce the Black Sky Symposium, a high-impact event uniting public-private critical infrastructure stakeholders to contribute their 'defining voices', strengthening security resilience against current and emerging global threats.Public-Private Critical Infrastructure Leaders are invited to convene at NASA/Kennedy Space Center for this Exclusive Black Sky Symposium to operationalize protecting critical infrastructure. The Symposium includes a private dinner, hosted under Space Shuttle Atlantis.The centerpiece of the Symposium features a Black Sky Event - Enhanced Tabletop Exercise, a China/Taiwan scenario.The U.S. Office of National Intelligence cites in their March 2026 'Annual Threat Assessment Report' , warning "cyber adversaries also have the ability to pre-position or execute disruptive and destructive attacks against U.S. critical infrastructure and other targets. They continue to pour resources into operations to compromise U.S. systems and core global IT resources."Black Sky Symposium Strategic Focus -Security Convergence - The Symposium is uniquely designed to advance security convergence across physical, geospatial, cyber, AI, and cyber-physical domains, enabling organizations to better understand and defend interdependent critical infrastructure systems.Actionable Intelligence Sharing and Unified Response - The Symposium moves beyond theory, accelerating collective public-private critical infrastructure threat and defensive measures actionable intelligence sharing, breaking down long-standing barriers and silos.Distinguished Leadership Participation -Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins is attending the Symposium, advocating for advancing critical infrastructure security resilience. His address will focus on security convergence - strategic integration of physical and digital defenses - a public-private partnership in the face of escalating global threats.Lieutenant Governor Collins will highlight the urgent necessity for collective public-private actionable intelligence sharing, analysis, and synchronized public-private response. Central to this vision is leveraging the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) global information sharing, analysis & response infrastructure to advance and accelerate security resilience, within and across public-private critical infrastructure. His participation underscores a vital truth - Safeguarding critical infrastructure is no longer only a government mandate; it is a shared public-private mission fundamental to national security, economic stability, and public safety.Stephen Volandt, President, Foundation for Infrastructure Resilience emphasized: "The four-party adversarial ecosystem of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea has spent the last decade pre-positioning to attack U.S. critical infrastructure during a Taiwan contingency, and public-private operators who would have to absorb that attack have rarely been in the same room as the threat picture. The Black Sky Symposium changes that — IACI is bringing cross-sector public-private intelligence-sharing and response together with a wargame-enhanced exercise rigorous enough to produce actionable next steps. The Foundation for Infrastructure Resilience strongly supports this work and the leadership IACI is showing in convening it."Exclusive Venue / Networking - Attendees will experience world-class networking, including a private dinner June 9, under Space Shuttle Atlantis.Free Security Resilience Training and Certification - To ensure lasting impact, the Symposium results in development of Security Resilience Training & Certification. This specialized training will be provided free to attendees and their respective organizations.Call to Action - The Black Sky Symposium offers a rare 'defining voice' opportunity to advance security resilience and to benefit from collective public-private collaboration ensuring security issues, challenges and risks are addressed."Our exercise at Kennedy Space Center will examine the potential consequences of a major, destructive cyber attack against critical infrastructure in the US. We know that our adversaries can gain access to our communications, water and wastewater, and transportation systems. We know that our adversaries intend to disrupt, degrade, or destroy the systems that Americans depend upon everyday. We also know that this isn't hypothetical -- it's already happened and will continue to happen.Why Attend -- Collaborate and Coordinate with Critical Infrastructure Leaders- Participate in a Realistic, Mission-Driven War Games Enhanced Exercise - Simulating Nation State Threats- Strengthen Collective Defense by Advancing Security Resilience, Security Convergence, and Accelerating Threat and Defensive Measures Actionable Intel Sharing and Alignment of Public-Private Response Protocols - Supported by Best Practice and Education- Contribute To Defining Security Resilience Training and Certification. Receive at No Cost, Extending Value to Attendees and Their OrganizationBlack Sky Symposium Facilitators -Kirby Wedekind, PhD - Black Sky Event Exercise Lead Developer, FacilitatorCEO Hannibal Strategy and Security, Former Protective Security Advisor, US DHS CISAChad Tetrault - IACI Chief AI Security Officer (CAISO); Public Sector CTO, AI Strategy & Convergence, Zscaler; Fomer US DHS Deputy CTO & Deputy Chief AI Official and former Chief of Engineering (USCIS)Sunny Wescott - Executive Director, Geospatial ISAC; Current DHS/FEMA Deputy Project Manager, National Hurricane Program, FEMA Chief MeteorologistMatt Butler, IACI Director, Security Convergence; Former Orange County Sheriff's Office Fusion Center Director, Captain, Intelligence UnitMatt Hackner - Senior Advisor, Executive Director, Sports ISAC; Current Threat Intelligence Program Manager Supporting the Dept. of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security; Former DHS Chief, Critical Infrastructure Cyber Threat IntelligenceTodd Hillis - IACI Global Chief Intelligence Officer; VP Threat Intelligence, VirnetX; 40+ years of IT, security intelligence (government, military, critical infrastructure sectors)Fredrick Wessling - IACI Chief Information Security Officer (CISO); Former Director Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT)Limited Attendance Availability - Participation is limited to ensure a high-impact, interactive 'defining voice' experience.Register To Secure Your Place at this Critical Security Resilience Event.Additional Black Sky Symosium / Cyber Exercise Information - Links BelowBlack Sky Symposium - https://www.iaci.global/events/ ABOUT IACI - The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), headquartered at NASA/Kennedy Space Center- Global Public-Private Critical Infrastructure Threat & Defensive Measures Intelligence Sharing, Analysis, and Coordinated Response - supported by best practice and education.ABOUT HANNIBAL STRATEGY & SECURITY - Risk, intelligence, and resilience consulting firm providing bespoke advisory services to businesses, industry associations, and non-profits that own, operate, or support critical Infrastructure - Sharpening executive judgement against high-consequence threats, solidifying operational integrity and trust.

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