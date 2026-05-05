OC Business Expo to Bring over 1,000 Business Leaders to Newport Beach on May 7

OC Business Expo, May 7th, 2026 Startups One Min Open Mic Presentation Partial list of Exhibitors

Event to feature 100+ exhibitors, investor access, and a high-impact startup pitch session

This Expo is about connection, capital access, and real opportunity for founders and small businesses across Orange County” — Shani Moslehi, CEO at OC Iranian American Chamber of Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC) will host the highly anticipated OC Business Expo on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel, bringing together more than 1,500 entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and community leaders for one of Orange County’s most dynamic business events.

With over 100 exhibitors and a robust lineup of speakers and government leaders, the Expo is designed to foster meaningful connections, drive business growth, and create real opportunities for startups and established companies alike.

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A High-Impact, Multi-Experience Event

The OC Business Expo offers a curated, outcome-driven experience across several key environments:

Founders Hall

The main stage will feature opening remarks from regional and state leaders, followed by a powerful lineup of speakers addressing innovation, capital access, and business growth.

Featured speakers include:

• Jeffrey Ball, President & CEO, Orange County Business Council

• Shirin Behzadi, National Bestselling Author & Private Equity Leader

• Susan Akbarpour, Entrepreneur, Investor & Board Director

Distinguished guests include elected officials such as Congressman Dave Min, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Vice Chair Katrina Foley, Irvine Mayor Larry Agran, Irvine councilwoman Melinda Liu and and Artesia city councilmember Ali Sajjad.

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Investors Lounge & One-Minute Pitch

A standout feature of the Expo, the Open Mic One-Minute Pitch Session will give startups a rare opportunity to present their ideas live in front of a room of active investors, emphasizing clarity, traction, and real-time opportunity.

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Bamboo Garden Networking Experience

From 4:00 to 5:00 PM, attendees will enjoy a curated outdoor networking reception in the hotel’s signature Bamboo Garden, designed to facilitate authentic, high-value connections and added fun feature is fresh BBQ Persian kabob!

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TAVAN Village

A signature initiative of OCIACC, TAVAN Village will provide access to free and low-cost resources for underserved entrepreneurs, including business advisory services, financial literacy, workforce development support, and sustainability programs.

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Driving Real Outcomes, Not Just Attendance

“This Expo is about more than bringing people together, it’s about creating real opportunity,” said Shani Moslehi, Founder & CEO of OCIACC.

“We are intentionally connecting founders, angel investors, and community leaders to drive access to capital, collaboration, and long-term growth.”

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Event Details

OC Business Expo

Thursday, May 7, 2026

4:00 – 8:00 PM

Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel

4500 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach, CA

Complimentary self-parking

Tickets are open to business owners, startups, investors, professionals, and community members.

For more information, visit: www.ociacc.com

OCIACC CEO, Shani Moslehi announcing the OC Business Expo

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