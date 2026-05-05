CDOT begins resurfacing project on CO 470 from Ken Caryl to Wadsworth

Jefferson County — The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Asphalt Specialties, will begin initial construction operations on May 4 as part of a resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 470. The project spans from Mile Point 9.74 to MP 14.16 on CO 470 between Ken Caryl Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. This project consists of asphalt resurfacing and roadway improvements designed to provide a smoother ride and improve safety for the traveling public.

Initial project activities will begin on May 4 for pedestrian ramp repairs, sidewalk repairs, and curb and gutter improvements. Motorists can expect daytime single-turn lane closures at the CO 470 and Wadsworth off-ramp at MP 14 through May 15.

Beginning May 17, resurfacing operations will begin, and crews will work overnight, Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Travelers can expect single lane closures, shoulder closures, periodic ramp closures, and reduced speeds through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

“This project will improve roadway conditions and provide a smoother, safer ride for the thousands of motorists who travel this corridor every day,” said Regional Transportation Director Jessica Myklebust. “We encourage drivers to slow down, stay alert in work zones, and be aware of overnight travel impacts.”

Traffic Impacts

Beginning May 4, motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts:

Daytime single turn lane closures at the CO 470 and Wadsworth off-ramp at MP 14, May 4 through May 15, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews will be working at night starting May 17, Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures and shoulder closures

Periodic ramp closures

Reduced speeds in the work zone will be in place

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone.

Project map showing the work zone spanning along CO 470 from Ken Caryl to Wadsworth

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!