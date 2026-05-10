Dr. Susha Thomas Empowers Lives With 100 Exercises for Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease: Reclaim Your Life

100 Exercises for Parkinson's Disease by Dr Susha Thomas Parkinson's Disease: Reclaim Your Life by Dr. Susha Thomas Dr. Susha Thomas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Susha Thomas, PT, DPT, C/NDT, a physical therapist specializing in Parkinson’s and stroke rehabilitation, is drawing continued attention to her two published books, Parkinson’s Disease: Reclaim Your Life – Tips to Help Manage Your Symptoms (released October 2022) and 100 Exercises for Parkinson’s Disease (released September 2025). Both books have gained recognition within the medical and patient communities for offering practical, evidence-based strategies to support individuals living with Parkinson’s disease.Parkinson’s Disease: Reclaim Your Life – Tips to Help Manage Your Symptoms was selected for display at the World Parkinson’s Conference in Barcelona in 2023, while 100 Exercises for Parkinson’s Disease has been selected for display at the upcoming World Parkinson’s Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2026. These selections reflect the continued relevance of Dr. Susha Thomas’s work in advancing patient centered care.Practical Exercise Guidance for Daily Mobility100 Exercises for Parkinson’s Disease provides a structured collection of 100 illustrated exercises designed for bed, sitting, and standing positions. The book focuses on improving mobility, enhancing balance, and reducing the risk of falls, which remain key concerns for individuals living with Parkinson’s.Each exercise is supported by clear instructions to promote safe and effective practice. The book also includes strategies to help individuals manage freezing episodes and improve walking confidence. In addition, readers are guided on how to incorporate exercise into their daily routines while aligning physical activity with therapy, nutrition, and medication.The book is designed to be accessible for individuals at different stages of Parkinson’s disease, as well as caregivers and healthcare professionals seeking practical rehabilitation tools.A Comprehensive Guide to Symptom ManagementIn Parkinson’s Disease: Reclaim Your Life – Tips to Help Manage Your Symptoms, Dr. Susha Thomas offers a detailed look at the underlying causes of Parkinson’s symptoms while providing actionable strategies to manage them effectively.The book addresses common challenges such as smaller handwriting, shuffling steps, tremors, and freezing episodes. It also includes guidance on medication management, home safety modifications, fall recovery techniques, and memory strategies that support daily functioning.Drawing from her clinical experience, Dr. Susha Thomas emphasizes that exercise remains the only proven method to help slow disease progression. The book encourages individuals to take an active role in managing their condition and improving their quality of life.Clinical Expertise Backed by Real-World ExperienceDr. Susha Thomas brings years of hands-on experience in neurological rehabilitation to her work. She currently serves as Director of Therapy Operations and Program Chair for Parkinson’s at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Houston, Texas. In addition, she is a continuing education (CEU) instructor who trains clinicians across the United States in evidence-based Parkinson’s rehabilitation strategies. Here is a recent article published about the author and her books.“I have seen patients make meaningful progress when they apply the right strategies consistently,” said Dr. Susha Thomas, Physical Therapist and Author. “These books were created to extend that guidance beyond the clinic and provide individuals with tools they can use every day.”Both books are illustrated by her children, Jaden and Elena, reflecting a personal commitment to raising awareness and supporting the Parkinson’s community.About Dr. Susha ThomasDr. Susha Thomas, PT, DPT, C/NDT, is a Houston-based physical therapist specializing in Parkinson’s and stroke rehabilitation. She serves as Director of Therapy Operations and Program Chair for Parkinson’s at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital and actively volunteers with the Houston Area Parkinson’s Society. Dr. Susha Thomas also educates clinicians nationwide through continuing education programs, focusing on evidence-based care and improved patient outcomes.Call to ActionParkinson’s Disease: Reclaim Your Life – Tips to Help Manage Your Symptoms and 100 Exercises for Parkinson’s Disease are available through amazon. You can see her books at https://www.amazon.com/stores/Susha-Thomas/author/B0BK5T7J9R Patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals can access them to support improved mobility, independence, and daily function.

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