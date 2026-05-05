DEPT. OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OBTAINS INDICTMENT AGAINST MAN ACCUSED OF EMBEZZLING FROM HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATIONS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OBTAINS INDICTMENT AGAINST MAN ACCUSED OF EMBEZZLING FROM HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATIONS

News Release 2026-23

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 4, 2026

HONOLULU – Russell Doane, 59, turned himself in for arrest on the strength of a grand jury warrant.

On March 27, 2026, an Oʻahu Grand Jury indicted Doane for allegedly using his position as a property manager at Hawaiian Properties to embezzle $647,061.09 from several homeowner associations. Doane is charged with one count of Computer Fraud in the First Degree and one count of Theft in the First Degree.

Computer Fraud in the First Degree is a class A felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Theft in the First is a class B felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Attorney General Anne Lopez stated, “We serve the people of Hawaiʻi by holding individuals accountable when they abuse positions of trust for personal gain. We will continue to pursue those who exploit our communities and undermine public confidence.”

The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD). SIPD is the state of Hawaii’s primary law enforcement unit responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption, fraud and economic crimes.

The case, State v. Russell Doane, 1CPC-26-0000421, is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Thomas Michener. Arraignment is scheduled for May 7, 2026.

Criminal charges are only allegations; Doane is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The public can report corruption, fraud and economic crime through the SIPD “Submit a Tip” website, located at https://ag.hawaii.gov/sipd/tips/. If there is an emergency or immediately threat to life, please call 911.

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