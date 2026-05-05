Price Improvement Unlocks Rare Compound Opportunity at The Ranch at Mt. Laurel in Hudson Valley for $2,225,000

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel. 119 Mt. Laurel Rd, Kerhonkson, NY 12446 A Tri-State Equestrian Retreat Mountain Landscape

5.82 Acres Including Adjacent Buildable Lot Offer Unique Dual-Parcel Potential in Kerhonkson, NY

Compass (NYSE:COMP)

This is a rare chance to own a true Hudson Valley compound—with a buildable second lot—at a compelling new price and is perfect timing for summer—this checks every box!” — Jason Nadeau Upstate Curious at Compass.

KERHONKSON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A standout opportunity has emerged in the Hudson Valley market with a newly improved price of $2,225,000 for The Ranch at Mt. Laurel, a fully reimagined luxury equestrian retreat offering not only refined living—but true compound potential.Set across 5.82 acres in total, the offering includes an adjacent, buildable second lot, creating a rare dual-parcel configuration. Buyers have the flexibility to:• Construct a stand-alone second residence• Develop a guest house or income-producing property• Or combine both parcels into a private compound estateOpen House Opportunity - Prospective buyers are invited to experience the property firsthand at an upcoming open house:📍 Sunday, May 10, 2026 - 🕛 12:00 PM – 2:00 PMLocation: The Ranch at Mt. Laurel, Kerhonkson - 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson, NY 12446A Summer-Ready Escape with Long-Term UpsideWith the Hudson Valley entering peak season, this offering is ideally timed for buyers looking to secure a turnkey summer residence with expansion potential. The existing home features a heated saltwater pool, expansive deck, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow—perfect for immediate enjoyment.Inside, soaring ceilings, a light-filled great room, and a chef’s kitchen deliver a modern yet grounded aesthetic.Agent Insight“This is one of those rare Hudson Valley offerings where the value goes far beyond the existing home,” said Jason Nadeau of the Upstate Curious Team at Compass. “The inclusion of a second buildable lot gives buyers the ability to create a true compound—whether for family, guests, or long-term investment. Combined with the design, acreage, and location, it’s an incredibly compelling opportunity, especially at this new price point heading into summer.”Property HighlightsPrice: $2,225,000 (Improved)Acreage: 5.82 Total AcresBonus: Adjacent Buildable Second Lot IncludedUse Case: Primary Residence, Compound Estate, Investment OpportunityFeatures: Heated saltwater pool, barn, riding areas, modern interiors, expansive outdoor livingA Rare Chance to Create a True Hudson Valley CompoundA Rare Chance to Create a True Hudson Valley CompoundOpportunities that combine turnkey luxury + buildable expansion + acreage are increasingly limited in the Hudson Valley. Buyers are encouraged to attend the open house or schedule a private showing to secure the property in time for summer.For more information:

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel Rd, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

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