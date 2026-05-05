James Beard Chefs and Civic Leaders Star in Philadelphia’s New AAPI Heritage Month Campaign

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2026 – Visit Philadelphia today unveiled its AAPI Heritage Month campaign, “We Are the Pluribus and We Are the Unum,” celebrating the cultures, identities and lived experiences that shape the region’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Inspired by the founding phrase “E pluribus unum,” meaning “out of many, one,” the campaign reframes this national ideal through a modern lens, using the line “We are the pluribus and we are the unum” to highlight the diversity within the AAPI community and the many stories that together shape a broader American narrative.

“Philadelphia is where the idea of America took shape, and that has always been defined by many voices and perspectives,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “This campaign reflects that truth. AAPI communities are not one story; they are many and essential to what makes Philadelphia special for both residents and visitors today.”

The campaign builds on Visit Philadelphia’s ongoing Indivisible initiative, a year-round effort to amplify diverse communities whose heritage and home are often treated as separate, affirming them as inseparable parts of the American story. It also expands on 2025’s “Within Us” video series, which highlighted the lived experiences of AAPI residents across the city, extending that work from individual perspectives to a broader reflection of identity and belonging.

Through a powerful new video and creative campaign, AAPI voices from across Philadelphia speak to the richness of their identities, not as a single narrative, but as a collection of cultures, languages and histories that together shape the national narrative.

“Being both Asian and American is like getting water ice and asking for two different flavors in the same cup,” said Phila Lorn, chef and owner of Mawn and Sao. “If done right, the flavors balance and complement each other in a way that feels natural. Sometimes I lean into one more than the other — and that’s the beauty of it.”

The campaign features a diverse group of AAPI leaders, creators and community voices, including chefs, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders representing a wide range of backgrounds and experiences.

Participants include:

Lou Boquila, chef and owner of Perla

Robert Buscher, film and media specialist

Kathy Dang, global pharmaceutical executive

Kayuga Jade de Guzman, student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Anuj Gupta, president and CEO of The Welcoming Center

Nydia Han, Philadelphia news reporter

Phila Lorn, chef and owner of Mawn and Sao

Nok Suntaranon, chef and owner of Kalaya

Ellen Yin, founder and co-owner of High Street Hospitality

Developed in partnership with creative agency The Perception, the campaign will include 90- and 30-second videos across digital and social platforms, including placements in AAPI media outlets such as Asian Journal, Metro Viet, Korean Phila Times and Metro Chinese Weekly, along with regional markets including New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. Additional content will be amplified by AAPI creators sharing original videos that highlight their personal stories.

The campaign also invites visitors to experience Philadelphia’s AAPI communities firsthand, from award-winning restaurants and small businesses to cultural institutions and neighborhoods that reflect the diversity shaping the city today.

To view the campaign and learn more, visit visitphilly.com/indivisible.

About Visit Philadelphia:

Visit Philadelphia® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

Visit Philadelphia’s work is supported by multiple funding partners, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. VisitPA.com.

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