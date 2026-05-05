Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,505 in the last 365 days.

USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - The wind and rain didn’t stop Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, from showing up for their Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical training session at Zama Middle High School this morning.

The challenging conditions only helped build more resilient Soldiers by sharpening both their physical readiness and their moral strength to look out for one another.

“They put out a good effort, and nobody quit,” Capt. Samir Streatfield, HHC commander said. “I think the Soldiers did quite well.”

Events like this demonstrate the leadership’s focus on maintaining a healthy atmosphere of mutual trust, Streatfield said.

“My hope is that the Soldiers develop trust in their peers and leaders to take care of them, gain awareness of SHARP resources available to them,
and build confidence in their ability to challenge any inappropriate behavior that may arise in the future.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.