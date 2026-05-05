USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
USARJ Soldiers Build Trust, Support Through Physical Fitness
The challenging conditions only helped build more resilient Soldiers by sharpening both their physical readiness and their moral strength to look out for one another.
“They put out a good effort, and nobody quit,” Capt. Samir Streatfield, HHC commander said. “I think the Soldiers did quite well.”
Events like this demonstrate the leadership’s focus on maintaining a healthy atmosphere of mutual trust, Streatfield said.
“My hope is that the Soldiers develop trust in their peers and leaders to take care of them, gain awareness of SHARP resources available to them,
and build confidence in their ability to challenge any inappropriate behavior that may arise in the future.”
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