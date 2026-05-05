Full Circle: From Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Recruit to Commander, Capt. Hames Leads the DCARNG "Trailblazers"

Twelve years ago, a 17-year-old recruit from Helena, driven 72 miles each way for 11 months by her grandparents, Marion and H.B Hames, stood in a Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) formation in Macon, Georgia. Today, in a moment of true serendipity, that same soldier, U.S. Army Capt. Desjamebra Y. Hames, has assumed command of the very type of program that launched her own decorated military career. She now leads the District of Columbia Army National Guard’s (DCARNG) RSP Company, newly christened the "Trailblazers."

For Capt. Hames, this command is more than a career milestone; it is the fulfillment of a long-held dream. “It is an honor to stand before you as the newly appointed Recruit Sustainment Program Company Commander. Seeing this dream come to fruition is truly amazing,” she stated during her assumption of command ceremony. “I knew 12 years ago that I wanted to be part of a shaping organization…I just didn't know that six years ago my trajectory would change, that I would commission as an Officer, and that I would have the opportunity to lead in this capacity.”

The Foundation of Readiness: Forging the Path

The Recruit Sustainment Program is a critical cornerstone of the Army National Guard, designed to prepare new enlistees for the rigors of Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT). The program’s mission is to ensure soldiers are physically, mentally, and emotionally ready to succeed before they ever ship out.

Under Capt. Hames's leadership, the Trailblazers are adopting a new motto:“Forge the path, built to last.”This philosophy will guide a modernized approach to training that goes beyond classroom instruction. The program will immerse recruits in military culture, physical fitness, and basic soldiering skills, while also providing unique leadership opportunities for cadets before they commission.

“My leadership philosophy is simple,” Capt. Hames explained. “We develop our warriors and cadets early, we train with purpose, and we give leaders opportunities before they're told they're ready to be leaders!”

A Commander's Vision: Built to Last

Capt. Hames brings a wealth of tactical, operational, and joint experience to the Trailblazers. Currently serving dual roles as the Assistant Operations Officer (S3) for the 260th Special Purpose Brigade and as the RSP Commander, she is a qualified Military Police Officer, Logistics Officer, and Contracting Officer.

Her vision for the RSP focuses on genuine development and retention. She aims to build an organization that prioritizes “care after the sale,” ensuring that new soldiers are supported long after they enlist. The training will be tailored to prepare them not just for BCT, but for their entire military career, including Advanced Individual Training and the Basic Officer Leaders Course, if they are cadets.

A native of Helena, Georgia, Capt. Hames's journey began in Macon in 2014. She later commissioned in 2020 from Fort Valley State University as the Class Valedictorian, Distinguished Military Honor Graduate, and a George C. Marshall Award recipient. She holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice, an M.A. in Homeland Security, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Law and Policy.

A Career of Excellence and Leadership in Action

Throughout her 12-year career, Capt. Hames has demonstrated exceptional leadership. As a Platoon Leader in the 179th Military Police Company, she led missions ranging from COVID-19 support to civil disturbance operations. In 2022, she deployed for 18 months to the Middle East in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Enduring Freedom, where she served as the Director of Installation Services for Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Upon redeployment, she was selected to serve at the National Guard Bureau, where she provided strategic oversight for resilience and readiness programs totaling over $172 million.

Her major awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (1 OLC), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Campaign Medals (w. M device), National Guard Bureau Identification Badge, and the Norwegian Foot march badge among others.

As she takes the guidon of the DCARNG RSP Company, CPT Hames's journey—from a young recruit dependent on her grandparents' dedication to a commander shaping the next generation of D.C. Guardsmen—serves as a powerful testament to the opportunities the National Guard provides. Her leadership promises to forge a new path for the Trailblazers, building a formation that is truly made to last.

As she concluded in her speech, she charged fer formation with their first task, “We are forging the path, and we are building this formation to last. Trailblazer 6 signing on.”