Celebrities To Amplify Global Horses For Mental Health Campaign

Country Music Artist & Grammy Nominated Songwriter Emmy Award-Winning Actress Country Soul Singer & U.S. Army Veteran Award Winning Animal Advocate, Host of "Rappaport To The Rescue" podcast Mexican American Country Singer

Eric Paslay, Sophie Grace, Brei Carter, Jill Rappaport, Leah Galvan Turner And More Saddle Up For The 5th Annual Horses For Mental Health Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country music artist and Grammy nominated songwriter Eric Paslay is joining horse-loving actors, authors, journalists, musical artists, and world champion equestrians in the Fifth Annual Horses For Mental Health Campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month.This May 1 - 31st, HMH, alongside founding partner Zoetis Equine, is supporting 130 vetted organizations across the United States and in six additional countries to expand access to mental health and well-being services incorporating horses. Collectively, the Program Partners involved have already raised over $176,000 in the first few days of the campaign.Real People. Real Impact. Real Change. Bringing healing to humans and purpose to horses.Horses Help People HealPeople everywhere experience anxiety, trauma, stress, burnout and disconnection. Horses offer a powerful, grounding presence that helps individuals feel seen, regulated and supported.HMH is at the forefront of this critical conversation, centered on the unique bond between humans and horses to create powerful experiences and lasting positive change for individuals and communities.Across the world, licensed therapists and trained facilitators partner with horses to help individuals and families transform their mental health. Your support ensures more people can access these life-changing services.DONATE to this mission or LEARN MORE about equine assisted services provided by partners across the US and in Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.Since 2022, HMH celebrity ambassadors have elevated the visibility for this trailblazing campaign that has collectively raised over $2 million dollars for local programs which keep 100% of the funds they raise.“In this fast-paced, chaotic world, horses have a way of bringing me into the present moment and keeping me there,” says Eric Paslay whose family adore the horses on their farm. “It’s very grounding and can almost immediately put me into a very peaceful and creative space. My favorite quote about horses, attributed to Winston Churchill, says, “There is nothing so good for the inside of a man as the outside of a horse.”HMH Program Partners support teens, families, first responders, members of the armed services, veterans and those experiencing depression, anxiety, addictions, post traumatic stress, eating disorders and a broad range of related mental health challenges.“It’s phenomenal to know Horses For Mental Health is providing services to all walks of life including those who have served our country,” says country soul singer and U.S. Army Veteran Brei Carter. “Horses have a unique way of touching the human soul in ways that words often fail to capture. Their graceful movements, deep understanding eyes, and gentle nature have positively impacted my life, igniting a spark of creativity that might have otherwise remained dormant. In their presence, I find a profound connection to the world around me and within me. Horses seem to possess an uncanny ability to sense the emotions we often hide. They draw out feelings of calmness and healing, blanketing the soul in a comforting, wordless conversation.”Equestrian enthusiasts also featured in the May 2026 HMH Campaign include:Dalia MacPhee - Designer to Humans & HorsesDevon O’Day - Songwriter, Tennessee Radio Hall of FameIan Saint - Journalist, Arts & Culture CorrespondentJill Rappaport - Award-Winning Animal Advocate, Journalist, Best-Selling AuthorLouie TheSinger- Musical artist & his horse “Buddy”Marcus Mason-Williams - UK based Autistic Artist, Illustrator & AnimatorMichael Duncan & HMH Equine Ambassadors Ranger & RavenPepper Stewart - Media Personality & HorsemanReggie Selma - Legendary Photojournalist, International Motivational SpeakerRiley Smith - Actor, Former World Champion EquestrianSophie Grace - Emmy Award Winning ActressVictoria Arlen - TV Host, Gold-Medalist, AuthorCountry Music Artists Sharing Their Voices & Horse Stories:Allie ColleenAnnie BoskoBrei CarterThe BoykinZCallie TwisselmanEli Alger of The Faster HorsesEric Paslay & his horse loving wife NatalieJ Michael Harter & his barrel racing daughter, AspenKylie FreyLeah Galvan TurnerAnd Australians, Mental Health Advocate Jodie Morton and Actor Spencer Connelly.Read exclusive stories from Andrea Bocelli, Diane Warren, Tayla Lynn, Whey Jennings,C Thomas Howell and many more who have shared their unique connections to horses HERE For shareable stories visit @horsesformentalhealth on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.Tune In Alert: Monday May 11th at 12pm CT on RFD-TV catch Kylie Frey, singer-songwriter, former rodeo queen, cowgirl and HMH ambassador chat with host Suzanne Alexander about their mutual adoration of horses.Special Thanks To: Jill Rappaport, Host of “Rappaport To The Rescue” podcast onPet Life Radio for interviewing many of her fellow HMH ambassadors over the years including upcoming episodes with Victoria Arlen and Brei Carter!About Horses for Mental HealthHorses for Mental Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization leading a national movement to elevate the role of horses in mental health and well-being. By convening nonprofits, mental health professionals, companies, and advocates, HMH creates collaborative opportunities to increase public engagement, expand access to services, and generate critical funding. Through campaigns like Horses For Mental Health, HMH amplifies the life-changing impact of programs that incorporate horses into mental health support and personal growth.About ZoetisAs the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers.#HorsesForMentalHealth #ZoetisEquineHMH Booking Contact: Shantel Klinger Shantel@horsesformentalhealth.org

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