11th Sun Valley Forum Releases Speaker Line Up: Powered by Nature, June 15–18, 2026

11th Sun Valley Forum

Christensen Global announces 11th Sun Valley Forum speaker lineup & program, gathering global leaders in Idaho to accelerate innovation, investment & impact.

We gather in Sun Valley at a moment of global insecurity to collaborate, spotlight innovation, mobilize capital, & build community. We look forward to stewarding changemakers & accelerating solutions.” — Aimée Christensen

SUN VALLEY, ID, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Valley Forum Host Christensen Global AnnouncesGlobal Leaders and Innovators Gather for the 11th Sun Valley Forum Powered by Nature: A Blueprint for Innovation, Investment & Impact June 15-18, 2026Speaker Lineup and Program Release New Venue: Sun Valley ResortThe 11th Sun Valley Forum, "Powered by Nature: A Blueprint for Innovation, Investment & Impact," takes place June 15–18, 2026, at Sun Valley Resort in Idaho. Hosted by Christensen Global, the Forum today releases its speaker lineup and program, bringing together leaders from business, government, finance, philanthropy, and the arts to advance solutions for a more resilient world."We gather in Sun Valley at a moment of global insecurity to collaborate, spotlight innovation and leadership, mobilize capital, and build community," said Aimée Christensen, Sun Valley Forum founder and host. "The Forum has a track record of results, and we look forward to stewarding this powerful group to accelerate solutions."Beyond four days of keynotes, panels, and workshops, the Forum offers culinary experiences including dinners at the Sun Valley Lodge, Trail Creek Cabin, Galena Lodge in the Sawtooth National Forest, and a closing dinner at Redfish Lake. Morning hikes, a regenerative farm tour, a net-zero home tour and ends with Adventure Day, featuring options like Main Salmon River rafting."When we gather with intention, something shifts," shared 2026 Forum speaker and UN Environment Program Ambassador Amber Valletta. "Sun Valley Forum is where collaboration sparks innovation and our shared love for nature becomes the foundation for protecting our planet.""The Forum is where we build relationships and gain insight into some of the world's greatest risks and opportunities," Christensen added. "Sun Valley Resort provides the perfect setting for catalyzing impactful connections."This year, the Forum is offering free public film screenings with filmmaker Q&As, including RiverNewe's River of Return, Where the Forest Roars by Kim Frank, and Oceania: Journey to the Center. Free ticket reservations will open shortly at the 2026 Sun Valley Forum website.11th SUN VALLEY FORUM FEATURED SPEAKERSJune 15 opens with a keynote by David Gruber of Project CETI (the Cetacean Translation Initiative) at National Geographic.Benji Backer, Founder & CEO, Nature is NonpartisanPhilippe Cousteau, CEO & Co-Founder, Voyacy RegenDieter Fenkart-Froeschl, President & CEO, The National Forest FoundationDr. Elizabeth Gray, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, National Audubon SocietyDana Gunders, President, ReFEDJoel R. Johnson, President & CEO, National Marine Sanctuary FoundationDavid Livingston, Chief Strategy Ofﬁcer, GalvanizeMatt Lee-Ashley, Executive Director, Ground ShiftMelanie Nakagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer, MicrosoftEmmy Scott, Executive Director, Earth GuardiansPooja Tilvawala, Founder & Executive Director, Youth Climate CollaborativeAmber Valletta, Founder, Beaux Beauty Inc., UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, Model and ActressDr. Jennifer D. Watts, Associate Scientist, Woodwell Climate Research CenterTHIS YEAR’S SPONSORSPlatinum Sponsors: Microsoft, National Audubon Society, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, Woodwell Climate Research Center, The Wilderness Society, and FloWater. Convening Sponsor ReFED will host a working breakfast on June 17. Gold Sponsor: The Nature Conservancy. The Forum is also partnering with the National Forest Foundation to restore regional forest ecosystems.FORUM BASICSDates: June 15–18, 2026 | Venue: Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, IdahoApply to attend: at the 11th Sun Valley Forum. Scholarships are available through the Alpine Access Fund. Volunteers are welcome.ABOUT THE SUN VALLEY FORUMFounded in 2015 by Aimée Christensen, the Sun Valley Forum gathers global leaders across industry, finance, government, media, and the arts to accelerate resilience. Now in its 11th year, past speakers have included Senator Cory Booker, explorers Robert Swan OBE and Dr. Sylvia Earle, and filmmakers Louis Psihoyos and Louie Schwartzberg.ABOUT CHRISTENSEN GLOBALChristensen Global is a sustainability advisory firm developing and scaling solutions for a more resilient world. Clients have included Mastercard, Microsoft, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the United Nations Foundation, and the Virgin Group. Founder Aimée Christensen is a Hillary Institute Global Laureate and Aspen Institute Catto Fellow.Contact: Aimée Christensen | 208-721-8619 | aimee@christensenglobal.comFor media registration | pamela@christensenglobal.com Media Packet

Highligts of the 2025 Sun Valley Forum

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