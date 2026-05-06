A Wonderful Afternoon Matinee at Fawn Lake Performed by Three Incredible Musicians

Cree, Ethan, Dwayne

The trio of Cree Carrico, Ethan Smith-Cohen and Dwayne Clark created magical music on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) presented Broadway Through the Decades, a remarkable concert showcasing some of the most beloved songs ever performed on Broadway. The performers took us on a musical journey, beginning with George Gershwin’s “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess in 1935 through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “My Shot” from Hamilton in 2015, and everything in between. The program celebrated the magic, emotion, and excitement that makes musical theater so enduring. Cree, Ethan and Dwayne captivated and engaged the audience with their incredible energy, and vocal and piano talents.

Soprano Cree Carrico is continuously praised by critics for her “crystal clarity at the center of every note”, performing in many contemporary pieces as well as classics including Carousel, Guys & Dolls, My Fair Lady, The Pirates of Penzance, and Little Shop of Horrors, among others.

Dwayne Clark is a veteran Broadway performer, director, music director, educator, and motivational speaker with a career spanning over three decades in theatre and the performing arts. Most recently, he appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-nominated musical Shucked.

Ethan Smith-Cohen is a music director well known in the cabaret circuit with shows at venues like 54 Below, Green Room 42 and Don’t tell Mama. He’s also worked on workshops for new Off-Broadway and regional musicals.

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform live in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, and Charlottesville, VA. Since its founding, PAFL has hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, American Violinist Brett Deubner, the duo of Martinez-Forteza and Nieto-Forteza, Pianist Maxwell Foster, acclaimed Baritone Prince Havely, world class musicians Intersection Trio, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, celebrated Violinist Kyungha Ko, Classically-trained Pianist Blair McMillen, Tenor and Broadway star J. Mark McVey, Lyric Baritone Christòpheren Nomura, the famous Jazz duo Marcus Printup and Riza Printup, Pianist Gerald Steichen, Grammy Award Winning Cellist Wendy Sutter, Soprano and Broadway star Gay Willis, internationally acclaimed Pianist William Wolfram, and Soprano Monica Yumus.

Michelle Lee, Assistant Concertmaster, New York Philharmonic, and Lyric Baritone Christòpheren Nomura share responsibilities as PAFL Artistic Co-Directors.

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