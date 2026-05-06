From Paris Heartbreaks to Self Love: Lucia Petrusova Releases 'Unapologetically Feminine'

Lucia Petrusova Unapologetically Feminine Pic 1 Lucia Petrusova Unapologetically Feminine Pic 2 Lucia Petrusova Unapologetically Feminine Pic 3 Lucia Petrusova Unapologetically Feminine Pic 4 Lucia Petrusova Unapologetically Feminine Pic 5

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and leadership mentor Lucia Petrusova announces the release of her new book, Unapologetically Feminine: Red Flags, French Men & Returning to Yourself , now available on Amazon. The book offers a reflective and experience-driven perspective on modern relationships, combining personal storytelling with insights into emotional patterns, self-worth, and personal growth.Set against the backdrop of dating in Paris, Petrusova’s work examines the complexities of connection in contemporary relationships. Rather than presenting prescriptive advice, the book focuses on real-life experiences shaped by vulnerability, uncertainty, and eventual clarity. Through candid storytelling, Lucia highlights how individuals often navigate emotional challenges while seeking connection, and how these experiences can influence self-perception.Availability and AccessUnapologetically Feminine: Red Flags, French Men & Returning to Yourself is currently available in digital format on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Unapologetically-Feminine-French-Returning-Yourself-ebook/dp/B0FY8XVV2L/ Readers can also learn more about the book on her official website A Personal Lens on Universal Relationship PatternsUnapologetically Feminine presents a series of narratives that explore recurring emotional dynamics such as anxious attachment, avoidant behavior, and overlooked red flags. Petrusova draws from her own experiences, offering a transparent account of moments where intuition was questioned or boundaries were tested.The book emphasizes that many relationship patterns are rooted in internal beliefs rather than external circumstances. By illustrating these patterns through relatable stories, Lucia encourages readers to reflect on their own experiences and recognize familiar emotional cycles.Her conversational tone and grounded approach make the content accessible while maintaining depth. Readers are invited to engage with the material without judgment, creating space for personal interpretation and self-awareness.Bridging Emotional Insight with Professional ExperienceBeyond personal storytelling, Lucia integrates her professional background into the narrative. After working in the corporate sector in Paris, she transitioned into her role as a leadership mentor, hypnotherapist RTT, and NLP coach. Her work focuses on supporting high-achieving women in developing clarity, confidence, and alignment.This dual perspective—combining lived experience with psychological understanding—adds a practical dimension to the book. Lucia explores how internal standards influence not only relationships but also career decisions and personal identity. She highlights the connection between emotional awareness and leadership, suggesting that self-understanding plays a key role in broader life outcomes.The concept of feminine leadership is a recurring theme, presented as an approach rooted in authenticity, presence, and self-trust rather than external validation or societal expectations.Encouraging Reflection and Self-AlignmentAt its core, the book centers on the idea of returning to oneself. Lucia describes this as a process of recognizing personal value and making decisions that align with that understanding. Rather than offering fixed solutions, she encourages readers to ask meaningful questions about their own experiences and emotional responses.The narrative avoids rigid frameworks, instead promoting individual reflection as a pathway to growth. This approach positions the book as both a personal account and a tool for self-discovery, particularly for women navigating relationships, career ambitions, and identity. Here is a recent article published about the book.“This book is about recognizing the patterns we often overlook and understanding how they shape the way we relate to ourselves and others,” said Lucia Petrusova, Author and Leadership Mentor. “It invites readers to reflect, not to follow instructions, but to reconnect with their own sense of clarity and self-worth.”About Lucia PetrusovaLucia Petrusova is a leadership mentor, hypnotherapist RTT, and NLP coach specializing in helping women reconnect with their inner clarity, confidence, and direction. With a background in corporate leadership and international experience in Paris, she combines psychological insight with practical strategies for personal and professional growth. Her work focuses on supporting high-achieving women in aligning their external success with internal fulfillment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.