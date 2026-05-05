Free Life Insurance Policy Valuation Service Launches for Seniors During Older Americans Month

A senior couple reviews documents at home, weighing options for a life insurance policy they no longer need. Citizens Life Group. An Orlando-based life settlement advisory firm helping seniors maximize the value of unwanted life insurance policies.

Free policy valuation helps seniors over 65 answer what is my life insurance policy worth, and identify a policy worth more than surrender value.

In more than 25 years working in this market since 1999, the pattern has been remarkably consistent: a policy worth more than surrender value is far more common than the public realizes.” — Jeffrey Hallman, Founding Principal, Citizens Life Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Older Americans Month, new industry data shows seniors who sold their life insurance policies in 2024 received an average of more than 6.5 times the cash surrender value, an aggregate $511 million more than insurance carriers would have paid in surrender amounts. In response to that documented gap, Citizens Life Group, an Orlando-based life settlement specialists firm, has formalized a free valuation process that helps seniors over 65 identify a policy worth more than surrender value before letting it lapse.

Industry research indicates approximately 86 percent of seniors are unaware their life insurance policy can be sold. Americans surrender or let lapse roughly 9 million policies each year, with a combined face value of approximately $725 billion. For policyholders who never check what a policy is worth on the secondary market for life insurance, the difference between a carrier's surrender check and a competitive offer can be tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Citizens Life Group's free policy valuation is available at no cost and no obligation. Seniors complete a brief online form or speak with a U.S.-based specialist about basic policy and health information. Citizens Life Group then determines whether the policy is a candidate for the secondary market and, if so, connects the policyholder with a licensed fiduciary brokerage that runs a competitive auction across qualified institutional buyers. Most candidates are at least 65 years old and own a policy with a face value of $100,000 or more. Universal life, whole life, and convertible term policies most commonly qualify.

"'What is my life insurance policy worth?' is a question we hear constantly from seniors who are about to surrender," said Cole Hallman, Managing Director of Citizens Life Group. "A free valuation costs nothing and takes a few minutes, and it can be the difference between walking away with a surrender check and capturing a policy's real market value. Every senior deserves that answer before canceling a contract they spent decades paying into."

The Life Insurance Settlement Association's 2024 Market Data Survey reported 2,699 completed transactions worth $601 million, with sellers averaging more than 6.5 times the cash surrender value. That gap is why it matters to know how much a life insurance policy is worth on the open market before signing a surrender form. For seniors unfamiliar with the option, Citizens Life Group publishes free education explaining what a life settlement is: a transaction in which a third-party institutional buyer purchases an existing policy for a lump-sum cash payment, assumes future premiums, and collects the death benefit, while the seller receives an amount meaningfully higher than the carrier's surrender value. Life settlements are formally regulated in 43 U.S. states, and a fiduciary broker, a licensed intermediary obligated to act in the seller's best interest, represents the seller in a competitive auction across qualified buyers.

"In more than 25 years working in this market since 1999, the pattern has been remarkably consistent: a policy worth more than surrender value is far more common than the public realizes," said Jeff Hallman, Founding Principal of Citizens Life Group. "A proper life insurance policy valuation, run through a licensed brokerage that competes institutional buyers against each other, regularly produces offers several multiples above what an insurer pays on surrender. The 2024 industry data confirms what every honest practitioner has known for years."

Older Americans Month is observed every May and was established in 1963. The Administration for Community Living's 2026 theme, Champion Your Health, encompasses physical, mental, and financial wellness for aging adults. Citizens Life Group's launch coincides with that focus on the idea that knowing what a life insurance policy is worth is a financial wellness question worth answering before a surrender check is cashed.

About Citizens Life Group

Citizens Life Group is a life settlement specialists firm based in Orlando, Florida, that helps seniors over 65 determine what their life insurance policy is worth on the secondary market and connects qualified policyholders with fiduciary-licensed brokers who run competitive auctions across institutional buyers. There is no cost to the senior at any stage of the process. Learn more at https://www.citizenslifegroup.com/.

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