Westchester Magazine Announces 2026 Healthcare Heroes

Annual Awards Honor the Individuals Elevating Care Across Westchester County

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester Magazine proudly unveils its 2026 Healthcare Heroes, recognizing the professionals who are raising the standard of care and making a lasting impact across the county.Now in its 13th year, the Healthcare Heroes program celebrates a distinguished group of physicians, nurses, administrators, and advocates whose dedication, innovation, and compassion define the region’s healthcare landscape. Honorees are selected through a competitive nomination and blind judging process, with submissions from peers, patients, and community members.The 2026 class will be honored at a special awards luncheon bringing together healthcare leaders, community stakeholders, and supporters for an inspiring afternoon of recognition and connection.Event DetailsDate: Thursday, May 14, 2026Location: Mulino’s at Lake IsleTime: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.“Each year, this program gives us the opportunity to recognize the extraordinary individuals behind the care—those whose dedication, empathy, and leadership truly make a difference,” said Steve Aaron, publisher of Westchester Magazine. “We’re excited to celebrate this year’s Healthcare Heroes and share their stories—each one a powerful reflection of the strength and compassion of the Westchester healthcare community.”The 2026 Healthcare Heroes are:• Dr. Fawaz Al-Mufti — Neurologist, Westchester Medical Center / New York Medical College• Jamillah Blair — Vice President, Community Relations & Program Development, Choice of New Rochelle• Danielle Butin — Founder & CEO, Afya• Brittney Cintron-Owens — Director, Montefiore Einstein Command Center• Joanna French — Program Coordinator and Volunteers, Trails Without Limits• Dr. Jason Hawksworth — Chief of Hepatobiliary Surgery and Director of the Robotic Liver Surgery Program, New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center• Dr. Alan Kadish — Cardiac Electrophysiologist, New York Medical College / Touro University• Alyssa Klein — Administrative Director of Rehabilitation, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester & New York-Presbyterian The One• Dr. Liane Nelson — Chief Psychologist, Westchester Jewish Community Services• Dr. Rafael Ortiz — Executive Director of Neurosciences, White Plains Hospital• Michael N. Rosenblut — President & CEO, Parker Jewish Institute for Healthcare and Rehabilitation• Dr. Erika Trovato — Associate Chief Medical Officer, Burke RehabilitationThe program is made possible through the support of leading healthcare institutions and community partners, including Montefiore Health System, White Plains Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, WMCHealth, Shark Creative, Tesla, The Peak 107.1 FM, and WHUD 100.7 FM.Honorees are also featured in the May 2026 issue of Westchester Magazine, highlighting their stories, achievements, and impact.As one of the brand’s signature programs, Healthcare Heroes reflects Westchester Magazine’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the people and institutions that shape the quality of life in the region.WESTCHESTER MAGAZINEFor more than 25 years, Westchester Magazine has been the definitive lifestyle authority for Westchester County—spotlighting the people, places, culture, dining, homes, and stories that shape the region. Through award-winning editorial, compelling digital content, and high-impact experiential events, Westchester Magazine connects engaged audiences with the local businesses and brands that power the community.TODAY MEDIAToday Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is pertinent, interesting, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic and popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland, Rye and Fishkill, New York and Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

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