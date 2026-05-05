2026 Am Law 100: Kirkland Hits $10B, Wachtell Tops $12M Partner Pay

AmLaw100 Rankings - LawFuel

2026 Am Law 100 results sees Kirkland & Ellis smashes $10 billion revenue - BigLaw’s strongest year in recent memory

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Am Law 100 rankings, which report 2025 financial performance for America’s largest law firms, confirm another banner year for BigLaw. Aggregate gross revenue across the Am Law 100 climbed to $178.95 billion, a robust 13.0% increase over the prior year. Average profits per equity partner rose to $3.59 million, up 14.0%.Kirkland & Ellis has made history as the first law firm ever to surpass the $10 billion revenue mark, posting $10.556 billion in gross revenue — a remarkable 19.93% jump. At the very top of the profitability ladder, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz delivered an average of $12.152 million per equity partner, becoming the first Am Law 100 firm to break the $12 million threshold.These headline-grabbing figures underscore a continuing trend: the elite tier of BigLaw is pulling further ahead. A decade ago, a $6 million equity-partner payout was considered breathtaking even at the most prestigious firms. Today, those numbers no longer crack the Am Law 100’s top ten, according to LawFuel’s analysis.The data paints a picture of operational excellence and market strength. Kirkland & Ellis not only shattered the $10 billion barrier but also posted strong profits-per-equity-partner results of approximately $11.12 million, cementing its position as both the revenue and profitability powerhouse. Meanwhile, Wachtell’s legendary focus on high-stakes, bet-the-company work continues to translate into unmatched partner compensation.“BigLaw’s best run in years shows no signs of slowing,” said LawFuel Publisher John Bowie. “The rich got richer, the gap widened, and almost nobody at the top is apologising for it. These results reflect extraordinary resilience, strategic focus, and the ability of leading firms to capture premium work even in a shifting legal marketplace.”The 2026 Am Law 100 also highlights broader industry momentum. While the very top firms set new records, the majority of the Am Law 100 posted healthy double-digit gains in both revenue and profitability — a clear sign that demand for sophisticated legal services remains strong across corporate, litigation, and regulatory practices.Full firm-by-firm breakdowns, detailed rankings, and LawFuel’s in-depth commentary on what these numbers mean for law firm strategy, recruitment, and the future of the legal profession are available in the complete report.Read the full story here: https://www.lawfuel.com/12-million-paydays-a-10-billion-firm-and-biglaws-best-run-in-years/ About LawFuelLawFuel is one of the internet’s longest-running dedicated law news and jobs platforms. Since 2001, it has delivered breaking news, in-depth analysis, salary data, career resources, and industry insights to more than 45,000 lawyers, partners, and in-house counsel worldwide. Known for its authoritative yet approachable voice, LawFuel covers BigLaw, legal technology, law firm management, marketing, and careers.Media Contact:John BowiePublisherLawFuelEmail: john.bowie@lawfuel.comPhone: +64 211887696Website: https://www.lawfuel.com

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