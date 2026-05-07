Texas DTC Brand Mirewood Tops 1,000 Reviews on Washable Modular Sofas

A Mirewood modular cloud sofa with machine-washable covers, configured as a sectional with separate ottoman in a sunlit living room.

Direct-to-consumer brand offers machine-washable cloud sofas with kiln-dried hardwood frames, targeting renters, families, and pet households across the U.S.

People spend thousands on a couch, then watch it get destroyed by a cat, a kid, or a moving day. We built furniture you can actually wash — for how people live now.” — Yazen Halik, founder of Mirewood

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirewood , a Texas-based direct-to-consumer furniture brand, today announced it has surpassed 1,000 customer reviews across its modular, machine-washable cloud sofa collections. The milestone reflects rising consumer demand for furniture built for the realities of modern households — pets, children, and frequent apartment moves.The U.S. pet population is at a record high, with an estimated 86.9 million American households now owning at least one pet. Combined with the growth of remote work and persistent urban renting, demand for sofas that are both durable and washable has emerged as a defined product category — one largely underserved by traditional furniture retailers."We started Mirewood because we kept seeing the same pattern: people spending thousands of dollars on a couch, then watching it get destroyed by a cat, a kid, or a moving day," said Yazen Halik, founder of Mirewood. "Our covers come off and go in a home washing machine. The frame is kiln-dried hardwood, not particle board. We built furniture for how people actually live."Mirewood's two collections — Halo, a deeper classic cloud silhouette , and Valen, a lower modern profile — share a modular connector system allowing pieces to combine across configurations. Customers can start with a single 2-seater and add modular pieces over time. Pricing ranges from $650 for individual modular pieces to $2,799 for full corner sectionals with ottomans. All Mirewood sofas include free U.S. shipping and a limited lifetime warranty on craftsmanship.The brand reflects a broader shift in direct-to-consumer furniture toward modularity, washability, and price transparency — characteristics historically associated with mid-market brands like Burrow and Albany Park, at a fraction of the cost of premium alternatives such as the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa.About Mirewood: Mirewood is a Texas-based direct-to-consumer furniture brand specializing in modular, machine-washable cloud sofas. Founded in 2026, Mirewood ships its Halo and Valen collections nationwide. All products feature kiln-dried hardwood frames, fully removable machine-washable covers, tool-free assembly, free U.S. shipping, and a limited lifetime warranty. Visit https://mirewoodco.com to learn more.Media Contact:Yazen HalikMirewoodsupport@mirewoodco.com

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