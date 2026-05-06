Mago and Voxtel Partner to Transform Meeting Room Experiences Across the UAE

Mago and Voxtel - New Partnership - Header

Mago and Voxtel combine software and integration expertise to deliver seamless, scalable, and flexible meeting room experiences across the UAE.

This partnership with Voxtel expands Mago’s global reach and empowers organizations to deliver seamless, flexible meeting experiences across any platform or environment.” — Danny Hayasaka, SVP Global Marketing, Mago

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago, a leading Meeting Room Experience Platform (MREP) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Voxtel Communications DMCC and Voxtel Smart Security Solutions LLC (collectively “Voxtel”), a UAE-based system integrator specializing in AV, UCaaS, CCaaS, AI systems, and security solutions.This partnership brings together Mago’s innovative, platform-agnostic meeting room software with Voxtel’s proven expertise in designing, deploying, and supporting enterprise-grade technology solutions. Together, the companies aim to deliver seamless, flexible, and future-ready collaboration experiences across the UAE.Mago enables organizations to join Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex meetings with one-touch, while also providing wireless content sharing , digital whiteboarding, and centralized management, all without the need for additional hardware dependencies or complex configurations.Voxtel will integrate Mago into its comprehensive portfolio of solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver end-to-end collaboration environments that improve operational efficiency, user experience, and long-term scalability.“Growth built on innovation, hard work, and strategic expansion has always been at the heart of our journey,” said Godwin Clement Monteiro, Founder & CEO of Voxtel. “Our partnership with Mago represents a strategic step forward. We chose Mago for their innovative technology, proven reliability, and seamless integration capabilities. This collaboration allows us to deliver smarter, more efficient, and future-ready systems to our customers.”By combining Voxtel’s deep regional expertise with Mago’s flexible software platform, customers across industries including government, healthcare, education, financial services, hospitality, and enterprise will benefit from:- Simplified meeting experiences across multiple platforms- Wireless, app-free content sharing- Scalable solutions that extend the life of existing hardware- Enhanced collaboration through advanced whiteboarding capabilities- Centralized control and management for IT teams“This partnership with Voxtel is an exciting step in expanding Mago’s presence in the Middle East,” said [Insert Mago Executive Name & Title]. “Voxtel’s strong reputation, technical expertise, and customer-first approach make them an ideal partner to deliver the next generation of meeting room experiences. Together, we’re helping organizations break free from platform limitations and create more flexible, user-friendly collaboration environments.”Voxtel’s established presence in the UAE market, combined with its ability to deliver design, engineering, installation, commissioning, and long-term support, ensures that customers receive a complete, turnkey solution tailored to their business needs.This partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to innovation and delivering high-performance solutions that enable modern workplaces to collaborate more effectively.About MagoMago is a Meeting Room Experience Platform (MREP) designed to simplify and unify collaboration across devices, platforms, and spaces. With capabilities spanning Meet, Present, and Collaborate, Mago enables one-touch join across major conferencing platforms, wireless content sharing without apps or dongles, and advanced digital whiteboarding. Available on Windows and Android, Mago empowers organizations to create consistent, flexible, and future-proof meeting room experiences.Learn more at: https://mago.io/ About VoxtelVoxtel Communications DMCC (2011) and Voxtel Smart Security Solutions LLC (2013) are leading UAE-based system integrators specializing in AV, UCaaS, CCaaS, AI systems, and security solutions. Voxtel delivers end-to-end services—from design and engineering to installation, commissioning, and long-term support—across industries including government, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and enterprise.Learn more at: https://www.voxtelme.com/ Contact: https://www.voxtelme.com/contact-us/

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