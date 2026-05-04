LĀHAINĀ RISING to Screen for National Association of Counties (NACo), Expanding Community Education and Impact Campaign

Lāhainā Rising is an award-winning documentary delving into the life-altering events of August 8, 2023, when the historic town of Lāhainā, Maui, endured one of the most devastating wildfires in American history.

Award-Winning Documentary Builds Momentum Following United Nations Screening, Spotlighting Community Resilience and Pathways for Disaster Recovery

We’re deeply grateful to NACo and NOBCO for recognizing this film as a vital resource for counties everywhere.” — Impact Producer Amber Bobin

LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning documentary LĀHAINĀ RISING will expand its national footprint with upcoming screenings for members of the National Association of Counties, taking place May 5–7 during the NACo Western Interstate Region (WIR) Conference, with an additional screening on May 8 at the 40th Annual National Association of Black County Officials (NOBCO) Economic Development Conference.The NACo Western Interstate Region Conference convenes county officials from across the country to address pressing issues facing Western communities, bringing together leaders from seventeen states to engage with federal, state, and regional policymakers, participate in educational sessions, and share tools to address complex challenges. Within this context, LĀHAINĀ RISING offers a timely and grounded perspective on disaster recovery and community resilience.The announcement follows a prestigious screening at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII 2026) in New York City, where the film was presented to an international audience of Indigenous leaders, policymakers, and human rights advocates—underscoring its global relevance and alignment with urgent conversations on climate resilience and equitable recovery.Following its acclaimed premiere at the Hawai‘i International Film Festival—where it received the Made in Hawai‘i Award—LĀHAINĀ RISING has emerged as a powerful and deeply human chronicle of one of the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history. Centering Lāhainā residents, Native Hawaiian leaders, and the next generation of cultural stewards, the film explores resilience, cultural survival, and community-led recovery alongside urgent issues of disaster preparedness, ecological stewardship, land and water rights, and long-term community health.In advance of the national campaign launch, the film will also host a series of private “first look” community screenings in Lāhainā, creating intentional space for local residents, cultural leaders, and impacted families to gather, reflect, and engage in dialogue on healing and the community's future.Bringing the film to NACo and NOBCO members marks a critical step in bridging local governance with lived experience—offering county leaders meaningful access to community-driven solutions and culturally grounded approaches to resilience.“Bringing LĀHAINĀ RISING to NACo members is an invitation for counties nationwide to listen, learn, and take action alongside communities redefining what true recovery looks like,” said Blake Ramelb, Producer of Lāhainā Rising. “At the same time, these first-look screenings in Lāhainā are rooted in honoring the community first—creating space for dialogue and ensuring continued stewardship of this story by those most directly impacted.”“At its heart, this film is about the people of Lāhainā—about their strength, their ʻike, and their unwavering commitment to protecting what matters most,” said Zeke Lee, Legislative Director, Public Lands and Western Interstate Region (WIR), National Association of Counties. “Our hope is that county officials who experience the film will carry these lessons back to their own communities—informing more thoughtful, community-centered approaches to disaster preparedness, land and water stewardship, and long-term resilience.”“This is what real impact looks like for an independent social issue film: forging deep partnerships with local and national organizations that can carry the story forward—using it as a catalyst for education, building political will, and driving meaningful, lasting policy change in communities nationwide. We’re deeply grateful to NACo and NOBCO for recognizing this film as a vital resource for counties everywhere,” said Impact Producer Amber Bobin.The screenings are part of a broader rollout leading into the film’s Community Education & Impact Campaign, expected to launch in Fall 2026, which will make LĀHAINĀ RISING available through educational licensing with discussion guides, a Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) Toolkit, and facilitated conversations with filmmakers and community leaders.As climate-driven disasters intensify nationwide, LĀHAINĀ RISING offers a timely lens into the intersection of environmental stewardship, Indigenous rights, public health, and equitable recovery. For more information about the film, please visit https://www.lahainarising.com

LĀHAINĀ RISING Official Trailer

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