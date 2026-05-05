ASCI Federal Services Named 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for the State of Alaska

ASCI Federal Services, LLC has been selected by the U.S. SBA Alaska District Office as the 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for the State of Alaska.

ASCI was built on practical problem-solving, strong customer relationships, and a belief that people and businesses thrive when they have the right support.” — Christine Hopkins, President & CEO

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASCI Federal Services, LLC has been selected by the U.S. Small Business Administration Alaska District Office as the 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for the State of Alaska.The award recognizes ASCI Federal Services and President and CEO Christine Hopkins for outstanding business accomplishments, leadership, resilience, and contributions to Alaska’s economy and small business community. In its award notification, the SBA Alaska District Office noted that the recognition reflects ASCI Federal Services’ impact as a business providing end-to-end supply chain services.“This award is deeply meaningful because it reflects the work of our entire team,” said Christine Hopkins, President and CEO of ASCI Federal Services. “ASCI was built on practical problem-solving, strong customer relationships, and a belief that people and businesses thrive when they have the right support. We are proud to represent woman-owned small businesses in Alaska and grateful for the customers, employees, and partners who have helped us grow.”ASCI’s history spans more than 25 years of supply chain and logistics support, beginning with complex North Slope operations and expanding into government contracting. The company has continued to grow by focusing on disciplined execution, customer service, safety, and practical supply chain solutions for commercial and government customers.The award will be presented during the 2026 National Small Business Week Award Ceremony hosted by the SBA Alaska District Office. The ceremony will take place on May 6, 2026, at 10 AM, at the Wilda Marston Theatre in the Loussac Library in Anchorage.“Women-owned businesses are an important part of Alaska’s economy, and this recognition reinforces the value of resilient, locally rooted companies that continue to grow, employ people, and serve customers with discipline,” Hopkins said.About ASCI Federal Services LLCASCI Federal Services LLC is an SBA-certified Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). ASCI Federal Services is part of the ASCI family of companies, including Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since April 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com

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