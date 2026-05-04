Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close the Privilege Street Bridge in Woonsocket for Replacement

RHODE ISLAND, May 4 - Starting on Friday night, May 15, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the Privilege Street Bridge in Woonsocket for its demolition and replacement. The bridge carries traffic over the Mill River, located close to the Massachusetts state line. It will be closed until late summer/early fall.

During the closure, all traffic will be detoured using Rathbun Street, East School Street and Pond Street. The detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps. The maximum travel time for the detour would be approximately 4 minutes. Pedestrian access will not be permitted during the closure.

Woonsocket residents may find other routes more convenient based on their origin and destination. Privilege Street is a busy connector road across the northern part of the city, linking Social Street and Harris Avenue. The bridge carries approximately 10,400 vehicles per day.

The replacement of the Privilege Street Bridge is part of a $22.7 million project to address five bridges in Woonsocket. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2028.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Privilege Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.