Mentavi Health CEO Keith Brophy to Co-Present at Tech Trends 2026 in Grand Rapids
Brophy deliver his forecast of the year's top technology trends with co-presenter Andrea "Dre" Wallace at West Michigan's signature tech community gathering
Brophy will share the stage with Andrea “Dre” Wallace, founder and CEO of Opnr, marking the second year that the Tech Trends program has featured Wallace alongside Brophy for a conversation about the technologies shaping daily life and business in West Michigan.
For years, Brophy’s annual technology forecast has been a familiar part of the West Michigan tech calendar. This year’s discussion will examine major shifts in technology and the practical questions they raise for employers, communities, and families.
"Tech Trends has always been a conversation with our community, an honest look at where technology is taking us and, just as importantly, the ripple impact it will have," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "After over two decades of providing these forecasts, the question I keep coming back to is a human one: How will these technologies impact our lives and businesses, and how do we adapt? Dre and I look forward to sharing where we believe things are headed. We don’t expect everyone to agree with the predictions. The intent of the trends is to provoke conversation and thought across the Grand Rapids community."
This year's presentation will continue the event's tradition of exploring the intersection of emerging technology and everyday life, including the rapid evolution of AI, its growing role in workplaces and homes, and the ethical and human questions that come with it. Building on themes Brophy has explored in past years, the 2026 forecast is expected to touch on the renewed importance of trust and transparency in AI, and what an increasingly connected world means for human wellbeing and mental health.
"Tech Trends is one of those rare spaces where ideas actually get challenged, not just announced. That's why I keep coming back," said Andrea "Dre" Wallace, co-founder and CEO of Opnr. "Sharing the stage with Keith again this year is a chance to open up the conversation even wider, because the trends that matter aren't just about what technology can do, they're about who gets to shape it and how it shows up in our lives."
For Mentavi Health, the event underscores the company's long-standing ties to West Michigan's tech ecosystem. Founded and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mentavi has grown into a provider of evidence-based, clinician-reviewed mental health care serving adults across the nation, while remaining deeply rooted in the region, with a largely local team, significant Michigan investor participation, and a leadership team that has been part of the community's technology story for years. Brophy's annual return to the Tech Trends stage, now as Mentavi's CEO, reflects that continuity between regional community engagement and the company's broader national mission.
Tech Trends 2026 is open to the public. Registration details, ticket information, and sponsor opportunities are available at westmichigantechtalent.com/tech-trends.
About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online and recognized in the 2022 cohort of Michigan’s “50 Companies to Watch,” Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for ADHD in adults (peer-reviewed in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, 2025) and is used by licensed clinicians to assess a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers diagnostic evaluations, therapy, medical treatment, and mental wellness coaching through licensed clinicians. Services are available to adults aged 18 and older, with availability varying by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.
Lauren Szalai
Mentavi Health
+1 888-493-2343
lszalai@adhdonline.com
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