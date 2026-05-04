Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – More than 100 U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participated in the 355th Wing’s first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026.

The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile ruck that must be completed in under six hours while participants carry a backpack weighing at least 25 pounds. The Norwegian Army established the endurance test in 1915 to assess military stamina and award participants a bronze badge, with eligibility for silver and gold distinctions after completing additional marches over time.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Takao Elliott, an EA-37B student assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron; Airman 1st Class Dannika Rees, a media exploitation analyst assigned to the 612th Air Operations Center; and Airman 1st Class Riley Friede, an EA-37B student assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, organized the event at Davis-Monthan for the first time to challenge the base’s resilience, mental fortitude and physical endurance.

“The inaugural Norwegian Foot March required extensive planning and teamwork among three Airmen and two senior noncommissioned officer mentors,” said Rees. “It showcased our strong community spirit, with many organizations contributing funding and manpower."

Participants began the march at 4 a.m. sharp to navigate a specially designated route across the installation while adhering to strict time and weight requirements.

For many Airmen, completing the march represented more than earning a badge.

“The most challenging part for me was staying motivated despite knowing how far away the finish line was,” said Friede. “It serves as a reminder that all the hard work I put in has a purpose. I encourage everyone to keep improving their physical resiliency so they can participate in events like the Norwegian Foot March.”

Following the success of the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, organizers plan to host additional iterations, with the goal of establishing the event as a recurring opportunity to foster resilience and camaraderie across the installation.

“Events like this connect Airmen from across the base through a challenging but rewarding experience that builds camaraderie and esprit de corps,” Elliott said. “It strengthens trust across entities and prepares us for future challenges downrange.”