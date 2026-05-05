Dickson Realty Ranks Among the Nation's Top Brokerages on Two Independent Lists

About

Founded in 1973, Dickson Realty is the community-rooted, market-leading real estate brokerage serving Northern Nevada. Built on integrity, professionalism, and the power of connection, the company has cultivated a five-decade legacy of supporting homeownership and strengthening the communities it serves. Dickson Realty’s mission is to build powerful relationships that contribute to thriving communities. Guided by core principles—don’t cut corners, always look the part, be stronger as a whole, be kind, and give back—the brokerage fosters a collaborative culture focused on excellence and service. Through Dickson University, its intensive three-month training program, along with ongoing mentorship and professional development, the company equips agents with the tools and support needed to deliver exceptional results. Under the leadership of CEO Nancy Fennell, recognized as one of Nevada’s Most Respected Leaders, Dickson Realty continues to evolve while honoring its legacy. A proud member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, The Realty Alliance, The Leadership Council, and T3 Sixty (T360), Dickson Realty connects clients and agents to the people, insight, and resources that drive confident decisions and lasting success.