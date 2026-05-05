Dickson Realty Ranks Among the Nation's Top Brokerages on Two Independent Lists
Named No. 137 by RealTrends and No. 144 by the Real Estate Almanac Mega 1000, Dickson grew revenue 18% as housing demand fell 30%.
Dickson Realty ranked No. 137 in the 2026 RealTrends 500 by Volume and No. 144 in the Real Estate Almanac Mega 1000 by Sales Volume. Both lists rank U.S. brokerages by total residential sales volume and are published independently — RealTrends released its 2026 program on April 10; the Mega 1000, produced by T3 Sixty, covers 2025 performance. Appearing on both lists, at consistent positions, is an achievement worth celebrating — particularly for an independent brokerage operating in a single region.
To put the rankings in context: the United States has more than 300,000 real estate firms, according to the 2023 NAR Profile of Real Estate Firms published by the National Association of REALTORS®. Dickson, an independent brokerage operating solely in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe, ranks in the top fraction of a percent of all firms in the country by volume.
Both rankings reflect 2025 performance — a year in which regional housing demand fell by approximately 30%. The results reflect what Dickson’s agents built during that period: deeper client relationships, stronger listing presentations, and a more consistent standard of service. Revenue grew 18%, units sold increased 15%, and sales volume rose 16.6% year-over-year. The firm added 38 new agents, bringing its total to 355.
That performance — and the systems behind it — also earned Dickson the LeadingRE 2025 Most Innovative Brokerage Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a network of more than 550 real estate firms across 70 countries. The award recognized Dickson’s “Built for Every Agent” framework: an integrated approach to technology, training, and marketing support designed to help agents build their businesses in any market condition.
“These rankings reflect what our agents did in a difficult market — they stayed close to their clients, they used the tools we built for them, and they delivered,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. “The numbers are the result of that work. We’re proud of them, but what we’re really proud of is the agents behind them.”
The RealTrends 500 by Volume is the industry’s annual benchmark for brokerage scale, based on verified residential sales data. The Real Estate Almanac Mega 1000, from T3 Sixty, is the most comprehensive annual ranking of U.S. brokerage performance by sales volume. For a regional independent to appear on both in the same year is remarkable.
“We’re proud to be an independent brokerage competing alongside national brands — brands that some would choose assuming their size comes with superior resources and support,” said Beau Keenan, President of Dickson Realty. “In many ways, that independence is our strength; it allows us to provide true grassroots support, leadership, and guidance right where our agents and clients are. We’re grateful to see that reflected in these rankings.”
Dickson Realty is Northern Nevada’s largest independent brokerage, with 355 agents across 12 offices in Nevada and California. The company holds nearly twice the market share of its closest regional competitor and has closed more than $10 billion in transaction volume since 2019. In 2025, Dickson held a 31.1% share of Reno-Sparks home sales above $1 million and a 42.1% share of sales above $2 million.
For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.
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About Dickson Realty
Founded more than 50 years ago, Dickson Realty is Northern Nevada's largest independent brokerage, with more than 355 agents across 12 offices in Nevada and California. The company has closed more than $10 billion in transaction volume since 2019 and holds the leading market share position in the Reno-Sparks area. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.
Katy Borja
Dickson Realty
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