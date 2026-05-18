From The NY's Streets & Underworld, Jordan Frankel Brings His Raw Security Wisdom to Ask The Security Sensei Podcast

Street Smart Security Expert Jordan Frankel |The Security Sensei Vs The Classroom Ask The Security Sensei Podcast | Frankel Asks Home Invader That One Question That Makes Them Panic Why Violent Home Invaders HATE The OnGARD Security Door Barricade Brace| Jordan Frankel

The only commercial & residential security podcast built on one simple truth — nobody knows how to stop criminals better than the criminals themselves.

"My classroom was the streets of New York. My teachers had colorful backgrounds. And what I learned built this podcast. No BS. Just real-world advice." — Jordan Frankel, The Security Sensei” — Jordan Frankel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget the classroom. Jordan Frankel's security education was honed on the gritty streets of 1980s New York — where the curriculum was sometimes dangerous, and what you heard - you swore to take to the grave. As host of the Ask The Security Sensei Podcast, Frankel — known as the Security Sensei — Jordan is a street-smart security guru, patented security inventor , and now the host of the highly anticipated Ask the Security podcast.HIS CLASSROOM? THE UNDERWORLD OF 1980s NEW YORK:Most people who grew up around organized crime in New York keep their mouths shut and their heads down. Frankel did just that - but he kept his ears open. In smoky back rooms filled with wiseguys and whispers, he absorbed an education no university offered and no textbook contained — hijackings, home invasions, jewelry heists, and the criminal mindset laid bare. He didn't run from what he learned. He turned it into a weapon for good.NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH — STRAIGHT FROM CRIMINALS AND THE LAW ENFORCEMENT THAT ATTEMPTS TO STOP THEM.Forget what you think you know about home security. The Ask The Security Sensei Podcast tears down the wall between the criminal world and your living room — bringing listeners face to face with how crimes actually unfold, why homes get targeted, and what it really takes to stop a determined criminal cold.Reformed violent criminals. Seasoned law enforcement. Battle-tested security experts. All in one place. All telling the truth.Frankel puts it simply: "Who better to ask?"WHAT SETS THIS HOME SECURITY PODCAST APART:-- Raw, unfiltered conversations with people who've actually committed violent crimes-- Street-smart home security tips forged in the real world — not a classroom-- A breakdown of exactly how burglars choose their targets — and how to make sure your home isn't one of them-- No-bullsh*t reviews of security products from reformed criminals and law enforcement-- A direct line to the truth about what actually stands between you and the bad guysFEATURED EPISODES — AVAILABLE NOW & COMING SOON:Comply or Die? The Truth About Surviving a Violent Home Invasion | Interviewing Former Home InvadersThe Security Sensei Asks The One Question That Makes Violent Home Invaders PanicWhy Violent Home Invaders HATE This Security Door Brace (Stops 3,100 lbs of Force) | Jordan FrankelCOMING SOON: The Interview Nobody Expected — Former NSA Agent & FLETC Instructor Jeff Dingle presses Jordan Frankel on his New York organized crime ties and how those street-smart lessons now protect homeowners, celebrities, CEOs, and the U.S. Military. Well, lets just say Jeff is now a believer.JORDAN FRANKEL — IN HIS OWN WORDS:"My classroom was the streets of New York. The teachers had colorful backgrounds. And what I learned built this podcast. No BS. Just real-world advice."— Jordan Frankel, The Security Sensei - It turns out the best way to stop criminals is to learn from them — and that's exactly what this podcast is built on. No sugarcoating. No BS. Just real-world advice."— Jordan Frankel, The Security SenseiA PROVEN SECURITY STRATEGIST AND INVENTOR:For over 25 years, Frankel has been the go-to guy when the stakes are high. From the U.S. Treasury Department and U.S. military to New York stock exchanges, Fortune 500 CEOs, celebrities, and former U.S. presidents — and yes, even the occasional gangster — his patented security innovations have protected those who can't afford to get it wrong.Frankel has served as a guest speaker at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), addressing the realities of physical security at the highest level, and works with law enforcement agencies globally in the prevention of home invasions. When a former NSA agent and FLETC instructor like Jeff Dingle says Jordan Frankel is the real deal — that's not a compliment. That's a credential. His patented security devices and street methodology have been featured on Oprah, Fox News, CNN, and across national television and leading publications. The reason? They were forged on the streets of New York, not in a classroom.BRINGING STREET-SMART SECURITY DIRECTLY TO YOUR FRONT DOORHere's the truth — most homes are easy to break into. One kick of a door or smash of a window is all it takes to change a family's life forever. Through intensive onsite home invasion prevention training, Frankel works face to face with homeowners and families — assessing their homes and property, exposing vulnerabilities, and incorporating affordable layers of security that actually hold up when it matters most. No sales pitch! Just the unfiltered truth from someone who knows firsthand — violent home invasions are very real and sometimes life or death situations.WHO SHOULD LISTEN TO THE ASK THE SECURITY SENSEI PODCASTIf you own a home, run a business, or simply refuse to be a victim — this podcast is for you:-- Homeowners tired of generic security advice that doesn't hold up in the real world-- Business owners who know that one security failure can cost everything-- Law enforcement professionals who appreciate straight talk over political correctness-- Anyone determined to stay one step ahead of the people who want what they haveJordan`s mission has never changed: Keep the bad guys on the outside — where they belong.LISTEN FREE ON APPLE PODCASTS & SPOTIFYThe Ask The Security Sensei Podcast is live now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Video teasers available now on YouTube — full episodes dropping soon.ABOUT JORDAN FRANKEL — THE SECURITY SENSEIFrom New York's underworld to Security Sensei - Jordan Frankel is now a globally recognized security strategist, patented security inventor, and podcast host. He has protected the U.S. Treasury, U.S. military, Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, and former U.S. presidents. A FLETC guest speaker, Frankel works with law enforcement globally and offers intensive onsite home invasion prevention training for homeowners nationwide. Featured on Oprah, Fox News, and CNN.

Ask The Security Sensei Podcast With Host Street Smart Security Expert Jordan Frankel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.