ServiceNomad Partners with RV Technician Association of America to Equip Members with Industry-Specific Operating System

Rich Mahre, Founder of ServiceNomad and owner of Boss Bull Mobile RV Services in Austin, Texas, at the shop where ServiceNomad was built.

RVTAA-certified technicians gain access to the platform built inside a real RV repair business, with exclusive member pricing.

Partnering with RVTAA means putting the right tools in the hands of the technicians who will use them best. They deserve software actually built for the work they do.” — Rich Mahre, Founder, ServiceNomad

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceNomad , the operating system for RV service businesses, today announced a partnership with the RV Technician Association of America (RVTAA) . Through the partnership, RVTAA members gain access to ServiceNomad along with exclusive member pricing.The partnership reflects RVTAA's commitment to helping members not only develop technical expertise, but also build strong, sustainable businesses. ServiceNomad's platform is anchored by an RV-specific AI front desk that is custom-built and on-brand for each shop, designed to sound like the business it represents rather than a generic answering service. The AI is trained on the shop's voice, services, and hours of operation, so callers feel like they are talking to that shop directly. The system operates 24/7, capturing after-hours calls from RV owners with late-night breakdowns or schedule conflicts that previously went to voicemail. When customers want a real person, a simple request bypasses the AI and rings through to staff, a feature Mahre calls the "Mom Feature," because if your mom calls, she's getting through to a real person.The system is also built to handle the emotional side of RV service calls. A customer calling about a leaking roof or a highway breakdown is met with empathy first, before moving on to logistics. Even customers who realize they are talking to AI respond well when they feel heard."RVTAA members are skilled technicians, and they deserve software that was actually built for the work they do," said Rich Mahre, Founder of ServiceNomad and owner of Boss Bull Mobile RV Services in Austin, Texas. "We built this platform inside a working RV shop because we lived these problems ourselves. Partnering with RVTAA means putting the right tools in the hands of the technicians who will use them best."ServiceNomad was developed inside a real RV repair business and reflects the day-to-day realities RV technicians face: missed calls while on jobs, administrative work after hours, and managing schedules and customers on a limited staffing budget. The platform combines the custom AI front desk with back-office automation and a mobile app for field documentation and tap-to-pay into a single system built specifically for RV service work, not adapted from generic field service tools designed for HVAC, plumbing, or auto repair.For RVTAA members, the partnership delivers a system designed to:- Capture inbound calls that would otherwise go to voicemail- Schedule and manage jobs efficiently- Reduce time spent on administrative tasks like estimates, invoices, Google reviews, and follow-ups- Deliver a more consistent, professional customer experience- Support business growth without adding overheadIn its announcement of the partnership, RVTAA stated that "tools like ServiceNomad can play an important role in helping our members translate their technical skills into thriving, well-run businesses."The platform's impact inside Mahre's own shop is documented in an April 2026 RV Business feature, " Service Intake Deserves as Much Attention as Repair Itself. " After 120 days running ServiceNomad, Boss Bull's missed call rate dropped to zero, call-to-booking conversion reached 80%, and time-to-appointment fell from one to two hours down to five minutes. ServiceNomad now powers operations at more than 30 RV service businesses.Through the partnership, active RVTAA members receive 25% off AI Front Desk Setup and reduced monthly subscription pricing. RVTAA members can schedule a 10-minute demo or call 737-352-5554 to learn more. Certification numbers are required for verification.About ServiceNomadServiceNomad is the operating system for RV service businesses, built by operators for operators. The platform's RV-specific AI front desk is custom-built and on-brand for each shop, designed to sound like the business it represents. Combined with integrated scheduling, automated customer communication, and unified payments, ServiceNomad helps RV service operators capture every revenue opportunity, convert more calls into booked jobs, and run more efficient businesses. Founded by Rich Mahre, owner of Boss Bull Mobile RV Services in Austin, Texas.About the RV Technician Association of AmericaThe RV Technician Association of America (RVTAA) is committed to helping its members develop technical expertise and build strong, sustainable businesses through certification, education, and partnerships with industry-leading service providers.

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