Council Opposes Use of Charlestown for Everett Stadium Event Parking

Councilor Coletta Zapata offered a resolution affirming the City of Boston’s opposition to the use of Charlestown for Everett Stadium event parking.

The resolution references a proposed professional soccer and event stadium in Everett and notes that project representatives previously presented a conceptual parking plan identifying multiple parking zones, including areas within Charlestown.

It states that the City’s agreement with the project establishes a framework for transportation, traffic mitigation, and neighborhood protections, including a required Event Transportation and Parking Management Plan intended to minimize vehicle traffic impacts on Charlestown. The agreement also includes measures such as monitoring congestion at key intersections, limiting non-resident parking on City streets during events, and conducting ongoing review of event operations.

The resolution further notes that Charlestown residents have consistently raised concerns about traffic and parking impacts and emphasizes that the project was presented as transit-oriented, with an expectation of minimizing reliance on personal vehicles.

It states that any proposal to use Charlestown as a parking zone would be inconsistent with the City’s agreement and prior commitments. The resolution urges relevant City agencies to reject any proposal or modification that would direct stadium-related parking or traffic into Charlestown.