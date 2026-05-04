Resolution Calls for Independent Investigation into In-Custody Death at Suffolk County House of Correction

Councilors Culpepper and Mejia offered a resolution calling for an independent investigation into the in-custody death of Shacoby Kenny at the Suffolk County House of Correction.

The resolution states that deaths in custody raise serious concerns regarding public safety, accountability, and civil rights within correctional facilities, and notes that over the past five years there have been more than 20 reported deaths in custody across Suffolk County facilities, including several at the House of Correction.

It further states that Kenny’s death followed an altercation with correctional officers, raising questions about the circumstances of the incident and the conduct of those involved. The resolution also cites concerns raised by legal advocates and public defenders regarding potential conflicts of interest, witness access, and the fairness of the current investigative process.

The resolution, which was adopted, calls for a transparent, impartial, and independent investigation to ensure accountability and public confidence. It urges the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts Attorney General to appoint an independent investigator to conduct a full review of the incident, including the actions of correctional staff, the treatment of individuals in custody, and the facility’s policies regarding use of force and oversight, with findings made public.