Council Supports Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Contract Negotiations

Councilors Flynn, Durkan, and Worrell offered a resolution in support of nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The resolution recognizes the more than 4,000 nurses and nurse practitioners at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who provide high-quality, lifesaving care to patients in Boston and across New England and serve as a key part of one of the region’s leading healthcare institutions.

It states that members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have been engaged in contract negotiations since October 2025, advocating for fair wages, affordable healthcare, and safe working conditions. The resolution notes that current management proposals include no wage increase for most nurses and nurse practitioners, along with proposed increases in healthcare premium costs.

The resolution emphasizes that fair compensation and accessible healthcare benefits are essential to maintaining staffing levels and ensuring the continued delivery of patient care. It states that the nurses’ efforts reflect their commitment to both their profession and the patients and communities they serve.

The resolution places the Council on record in support of the nurses and nurse practitioners in their efforts to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, safe working conditions, and respect in the workplace.