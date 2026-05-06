NIRSA Club Flag Football League Launches in Partnership with the NFL

The inaugural NIRSA Club Flag Football League, which begins play in January 2027, will feature a mix of powerhouse universities and emerging women’s programs from across the country.

New 7v7 women's league to begin play in January, culminating in April championship

We’re not just launching a league, we’re continuing to redefine who football is for and what’s possible at the collegiate level, elevating the sport and expanding pathways for athletes at every level.” — Brian Flinn, NFL SVP of Global Flag Football

CORVALLIS , OR, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation ( https://nirsa.net ) today announced the launch of the NIRSA Club Flag Football League, a first-of-its-kind national initiative set to begin competition in January 2027. The league, developed in partnership with the National Football League (NFL), will feature a diverse and competitive group of institutions from across the country, with a national championship scheduled for April 2027.The inaugural NIRSA Club Flag Football League will feature a mix of powerhouse universities and emerging women's programs from across the country, including the University of Georgia, University of Florida, Penn State University, University of Central Florida, University of Colorado, Bowling Green, Radford, Coastal Carolina, University of North Florida, and University of Wisconsin–River Falls, with several additional schools expected to join in the coming weeks and months. Participating HBCUs currently include Texas Southern University and North Carolina A&T State University.Played in a 7v7 format, the league is designed to elevate competitive opportunities for women in flag football while reinforcing NIRSA’s commitment to fostering connection, competition, and lifelong wellbeing through campus recreation.“Flag football is a cornerstone of NIRSA, and this league represents a natural evolution of our commitment to expanding access and opportunity in collegiate recreation,” said Pam Watts, NIRSA Executive Director. “As interest in flag football continues to accelerate, we are proud to partner with the NFL and our member institutions to create a structured, competitive environment that supports student development, leadership, and lifelong wellbeing.”“We’re grateful for NIRSA’s leadership and partnership because this initiative is about more than competition, it’s about opportunity,” said NFL SVP of Global Flag Football Brian Flinn. “We’re not just launching a league, we’re continuing to redefine who football is for and what’s possible at the collegiate level, elevating the sport and expanding pathways for athletes at every level.”Flag football is experiencing rapid global growth, with more than 20 million players worldwide and 4.1 million youth participants in the United States as of 2026. The sport’s rise has been fueled by its accessibility and inclusivity, along with increasing institutional support. Notably, girls’ high school participation has surged by 105% between 2023 and 2024, and the sport will make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.The launch of the NIRSA Club Flag Football League builds on NIRSA’s broader efforts to advance the sport across collegiate recreation, including investments in officiating development, standardized competition structures, and national championship pathways through the NIRSA Championship Series. By aligning resources, expertise, and institutional support, NIRSA continues to serve as a catalyst for the growth of emerging sports at the collegiate level.Through its partnership with the NFL, the league will also benefit from operational infrastructure and long-term sustainability—further positioning flag football as one of the fastest-growing and most accessible sports in higher education.The NIRSA Club Flag Football League will provide student-athletes with opportunities to compete, lead, and connect with peers nationwide, while reinforcing NIRSA’s mission to advance recreation, sport, and wellbeing across college campuses.Additional details regarding schedules, championship location, and broadcast opportunities will be announced in the coming months. Schools with clubs eligible to compete in the 2027 NIRSA Club Flag season should visit https://nirsa.net/play/flag-football/womens-club-league/ to learn more and register.About NIRSA:NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing recreation, sport, and wellbeing in higher education. Since its founding in 1950, NIRSA has supported the learning and growth of college students by fostering inclusive communities and promoting lifelong habits of wellbeing through campus recreation.

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