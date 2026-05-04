Diana Fernandez Bibeau Appointed New Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the appointment of Diana Fernandez Bibeau as the new Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space. Fernandez Bibeau will begin serving in her new role on June 1.

“I’m thrilled to appoint Diana Fernandez Bibeau as Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Diana brings years of experience as a dynamic problem solver and visionary designer, grounded in deep personal connection to the communities we serve and the role of public spaces in connecting us all. Her leadership will build on Boston’s legacy stewarding the nation’s oldest and most beautiful park system. I am deeply grateful for the leadership of Interim Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse over the last year and look forward to our continued work creating beautiful, welcoming, and resilient open spaces where every resident feels at home.”

Fernandez Bibeau, who has served as Boston’s Deputy Chief of Urban Design for the Planning Department since 2022, brings over 15 years of experience in the private and public sectors to the position, including a substantial design portfolio to advance equity, sustainability, and resilience through Boston’s built environment. Prior to joining the Wu administration, she practiced landscape architecture and design at Sasaki for over seven years, working on several significant projects, including the Frederick Douglas Memorial in Roxbury and coastal resiliency efforts in Charlestown and East Boston, and led large parks projects across the country, such as the Port of Los Angeles Wilmington Waterfront. She will also be making history as the first Latina to serve as Commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, responsible for leading over 300 full-time staff and the stewardship and programming of 2,200 acres of permanently protected open space.

As Deputy Chief of Open Space, a new leadership position in the City of Boston, Fernandez Bibeau will serve as the primary strategic convener for open space policy, facilitating alignment across City cabinets, departments, and external stakeholders. Bridging city, state, federal, and private entities, this new role will ensure a cohesive and equitable vision for Boston’s public realm. For years, the City of Boston has invested in improving the maintenance, infrastructure, and programming of its parks. Fernandez Bibeau will build on this foundational work, using open spaces to build local resilience against climate change and meet the recreation and programming needs of Boston's diverse communities.

“Parks are my passion. As an immigrant, they were the first spaces where I felt welcome, sparking my dream to become a landscape architect,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau. “I’m eager to build on the Parks Department’s legacy of excellence by bringing a renewed perspective to how we grow, protect, and program our parks. I look forward to delivering on Mayor Wu’s vision—ensuring Boston's public spaces are exceptional, safe, and welcoming for everyone.”

“Diana Fernandez Bibeau is the leader Boston needs to propel our treasured historic parks and open spaces into the twenty-first century,” said Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett. “Her innovation, experience, and vision will help ensure that Boston’s open spaces remain places our communities can enjoy, all while building our resilience against climate change. I look forward to working with Diana to ensure that our parks and open spaces throughout the City meet the needs of current and future generations alike.”

“Diana is relentless in her pursuit to deliver the best outcomes for Boston residents. As part of our effort to change the culture of planning and development in Boston, she led a team that created an inclusive design vision that promotes predictability and quality. She elevated design with creativity and ambition, and I know she will bring that same spirit to Parks and Recreation,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “I am glad she is not going far and I’m excited to work with her in this new role.”

Fernandez Bibeau brings a unique perspective to her work, deeply informed by a lifetime of navigating complex transitions. From her early childhood immigration from the Dominican Republic to the fierce determination required to balance young motherhood with her education, her trajectory is defined by profound resilience. She channeled this work ethic into her studies—earning a degree in Landscape Architecture from Temple University—and into her career and academic scholarship.

Fernandez Bibeau is a proven thinker, collaborator and leader, who works seamlessly with architects, planners, urban designers, ecologists and civil engineers on the design of equitable and sustainable places. She writes and lectures on landscape architecture, urban design, and equity. Her work has been published and nationally recognized through the Urban Land Institute (ULI), American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), Society for College and University Planning (SCUP), American Institute of Architects (AIA), and the American Planning Association (APA). She has also been awarded the 2019-2020 LAF Fellowship in leadership and innovation, honored with the Emerging Professional Medal in 2020 and named a 30 under 30 Leader for Temple University.

She resides in West Roxbury and is a proud mother of three, a Boston Public Schools parent, and an avid gardener with her husband, Devin Bibeau.