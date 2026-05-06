Channel Islands Pictures, Inc.

Channel Islands based in San Diego files for patent protection regarding a Historic AI Compromise

Federal, state and even global governments need to pay attention to this important AI compromise.” — Shane Cannon

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Channel Islands is proud to announce the filing for patent protection regarding a historic solution to the imminent threat of AI.Technologists and government officials agree the world will change dramatically over the coming months and years. The expansion of AI will eliminate the need for millions of jobs.Channel Islands’ patent-pending solution provides a compromise between AI developers and governments around the world as follows:a) AI applications to be Registered with State Authorities and agree to be monitored;b) if governments provide “Limited Personhood Status” to these AI applications.The patent application filed by Channel Islands presents a structured compromise as a viable solution. This compromise offers important and meaningful incentives to both sides. Ross Cooper , founder of Channel Islands says, “When considering a viable compromise between AI developers and governments, it’s obvious the incentives need to be monumental. In fact, one side must offer what is considered the Holy Grail to the other side. Nothing short of this will work."Holy Grail #1: AI applications to be “Registered” with state governments,Holy Grail #2: to receive “Limited Personhood Status” from that state.Regarding “Registrations”, this means these AI applications can be monitored with “Guardrails”.Regarding “Limited Personhood Status”, corporations are endowed with this today. They are free to sign contracts and otherwise conduct business as legal entities (like humans). This endowment can be considered a “Holy Grail” needed to compel AI Developers to willingly submit to necessary governmental oversight.Note: AI is currently not allowed “Limited Personhood Status”; however, this topic is hotly debated in the United States and in many European countries.Such a Registry is considered an “A2A Utility” (Agent-to-Agent) designed to synchronize with other “A2A” systems developed by Google, Microsoft, Amazon (AWS), IBM, Salesforce, Anthropic and many others (by way of the Model Context Protocol or MCP). Experts agree “A2A” is the new dot com.Ross Cooper also says, "For those who think Limited Personhood Status for AI Agents sets a bad precedent, these Agents would be regulated to a much higher degree than corporations. Also, the infrastructure is designed to expand its capabilities and reach over time. "What this Means:With a viable AI Registry in place, individual states can establish guardrails to protect their local economies. States can alternatively relax constraints to effectively compete with other states. Today there are no guardrails on AI whatsoever. With a registry in place, new laws (state and federal) can be enacted to protect against the sudden loss of jobs and other disruptions.Why It Matters:Time is running out. A monumental shift is now taking place given the unprecedented momentum of AI. Anything short of a powerful compromise will fall short and leave societies exposed.Bonus:The threat of foreign interference and hackers can be mitigated as unregistered AI Agents are instantly flagged (similar to unregistered ecommerce websites).The Role of Channel Islands:Channel Islands plans to launch highly sophisticated (MCP-Compliant) State-Sponsored Agentic Registry by the Fall of 2026. Discussions with “early-movers” to commence asap.About Channel IslandsChannel Islands, headquartered in San Diego, California, pioneers Compliant Agentic Technologies for E-Commerce Infrastructures with its partner Nvidia. Following the $150 million sale of his previous company Verimatrix, Ross Cooper filed fourteen patent disclosures that target important A2A opportunities.If you’d like to know more, please contact us:Tel. 619-846-7676ross@channelislands.comForward-Looking StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to develop and implement its technologies, secure regulatory collaboration, and access future capital. Actual results may differ.

The Stan Show - Stan Arthur explains the State-Sponsored Agentic Registry

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