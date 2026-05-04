Texas Attorney General Investigation Into Solar Industry Prompts New Resources for Affected Homeowners

Texas-based homeowners with solar contracts may submit documentation for free legal review through SCRC's intake process

Texas homeowners are searching for clear, accessible information right now, and we want them to know that a free intake is available to them” — Joey Lowery

TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Solar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC), a homeowner intake and marketing organization that connects qualifying homeowners with qualified law firms, today announced expanded outreach to Texas homeowners in response to The Texas Attorney General's recently announced initiative investigating residential solar Companies for alleged violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.On April 3, 2026, the Texas Office of the Attorney General issued Civil Investigative Demands to several residential solar companies operating in Texas, citing more than 100 formal complaints filed with the office and thousands more reported online. The investigation focuses on alleged misrepresentations regarding energy bill savings, system performance, equipment installation, contract terms, warranties, and door-to-door sales practices.In light of the announcement, SCRC is encouraging Texas homeowners who believe they may have been affected by deceptive solar sales practices to submit their documentation for free intake. SCRC collects and organizes homeowner information and connects qualifying homeowners with qualified law firms that may review the homeowner's contract and circumstances."Texas homeowners are searching for clear, accessible information right now, and we want them to know that a free intake is available to them," said Joey Lowery, Digital Director at SCRC. "Our The role is to make the process as straightforward as possible for the homeowner. They provide their documentation, we collect and organize it, and qualifying homeowners are connected with a qualified law firm that may review their situation."SCRC's intake process is designed to be simple for homeowners. Texas homeowners may submit their solar contract, financing documents, utility bills, and any sales materials they received. SCRC organizes the documentation and, where appropriate, connects the homeowner with a qualified law firm for further legal review."We've seen a meaningful increase in Texas homeowners reaching out since the state's announcement," Lowery added. "Our focus is on meeting them where they are — whether that's through search, social, or word of mouth — and making sure they have a no-cost option to start the conversation."What Texas Homeowners Can DoHomeowners who believe they may have been affected by deceptive solar sales practices are encouraged to:-Locate and preserve all solar-related documentation, including the original signed contract, financing agreements, and any marketing or sales materials provided at the time of sale.-Save records of utility bills before and after installation, along with any solar production data available from monitoring systems.-Document any verbal promises made during the sales process that were not reflected in the written contract.-Submit the documentation through SCRC's free intake form to see if they may be eligible for a legal review.The decision to stop making payments must only be considered under the advice of a qualified attorney.About the Solar Cancellation Resource CenterThe Solar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC) is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based homeowner intake and marketing organization. SCRC collects and organizes information provided by homeowners and connects qualifying homeowners with qualified law firms that may review their solar contracts and circumstances. SCRC operates in multiple states, including Texas, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.SCRC is not a law firm, does not provide legal advice, and no attorney-client relationship is created by submitting an intake or by communicating with SCRC. Homeowners seeking legal advice should consult a qualified attorney.To submit for free intake or learn more, visit solarcancellationrc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.