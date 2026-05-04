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Governor Newsom honors California’s fallen peace officer heroes

The memorial ceremony included a “Walk of Honor” for surviving family members from the west steps of the Capitol to the memorial monument for the Enrollment Ceremony, where the names of newly enrolled officers were formally added to the Memorial Monument. 

The following fallen officers were recognized: 

Distant Past

  • Deputy Paul W. DeRouen, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, EOW: March 29, 2008

Recent Past and Current Year

This solemn ceremony incorporates many law enforcement traditions, including a riderless horse presentation, the folding of the flag of the United States, releasing of doves, and concludes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space.

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Governor Newsom honors California’s fallen peace officer heroes

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