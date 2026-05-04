CBH Homes Climbs to #40 on Builder 100 List, Recognized Among Top Homebuilders in the Nation

CBH Homes, Idaho’s #1 Builder, has been ranked the #40 homebuilder in the nation on the 2026 Builder 100 list by Builder Magazine.

Being recognized among the top builders in the nation and continuing to be recognized year after year is something we’re incredibly proud of. This is about the 29,000+ homeowners who have trusted us.” — Corey Barton

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes , Idaho’s #1 Builder, has been ranked the #40 homebuilder in the nation on the 2026 Builder 100 list by Builder Magazine, marking another year of upward movement among the top homebuilders in the United States.For CBH Homes, this continued climb reflects more than numbers - it represents decades of building trust, innovation, and opportunity for Idahoans.The annual Builder 100 list ranks the top 100 homebuilders nationwide based on annual home closings and overall performance, serving as a key benchmark across the construction and real estate industries. The report is widely used by industry professionals to track market trends, consolidation, and growth across the country’s leading builders.“Being recognized among the top builders in the nation - and continuing to be recognized year after year is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Corey Barton of CBH Homes. “This is about the 29,000+ homeowners who have trusted us, over 30 years of raising the bar, and our commitment to doing things differently. We’re building Idaho, one home at a time, with a whole lot of love.”Since 1992, CBH Homes has focused on making dream homes possible one home at a time, delivering thoughtfully designed homes at a price that makes sense for today, as the housing market continues to evolve — with top builders now representing more than half of the nation’s homebuilding activity - CBH’s growth stands as a reflection of both local commitment while making a national impact.From first-time homebuyers to those looking for their next chapter, CBH Homes continues to deliver homes at a price that makes buying a home possible - creating opportunities for Idahoans to find a place to call home.As CBH Homes celebrates this national recognition, the focus remains the same: continuing to build communities, create connection, and make the dream of owning a beautifully designed, brand new home possible across Idaho.Learn more at cbhhomes.com.About CBH Homes:CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 29,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been been named Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction. Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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