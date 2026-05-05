XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Expert AI Agents in the Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational AI

XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Expert AI Agents in the Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence

XMPro named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI category Gartner describes as “highly autonomous, deeply specialized, and works within multiagent systems.”

In our opinion, the Expert AI Agents profile in this Impact Radar describes precisely what XMPro has been engineering — autonomous, specialized agents that operate in complex, regulated environments.” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk, XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Expert AI Agents in the Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence, published 13 April 2026.“In our opinion, the Expert AI Agents profile in this Impact Radar describes precisely the class of agentic system XMPro has been engineering since the launch of its Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework — autonomous, deeply specialized agents that operate in complex, regulated environments and coordinate across multiagent systems to execute domain-specific work that generic models cannot.” – Pieter Van Schalkwyk, XMPro CEOAccording to Gartner, "Expert AI agents represent a future evolution of AI agents that are highly autonomous, deeply specialized, and able to work within multiagent systems. They are characterized by domain-specific planning and judgment, deep understanding of complex environments (large action spaces), and specialized integrations, culminating in a level of 'expertise' for unsupervised task execution in specialized and regulated environments." (1)Gartner places Expert AI Agents on the outermost ring of the Impact Radar — six to eight years from early majority adoption — with a "Very High" mass rating. Gartner predicts that "by 2030, 75% of all software providers will offer at least one expert AI agent (capable of deep, domain-specialized workflow automation), up from less than 5% in 2026." (1)"Expert agents are not chatbots with a domain skin — they are a new class of software, they require domain-specialized models, embedded security, advanced orchestration, and the kind of bounded autonomy that lets them execute work in regulated environments without persistent human oversight. We have spent years building this stack for industrial operations, and we believe being named as a Sample Vendor for Expert AI Agents reflects the direction we have taken from the start - designing for autonomy, governance, and domain expertise as a single, integrated platform."Why Industrial Operations Demand Expert AgentsThe XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform is purpose-built for the conditions as foundational to expert agent maturity: highly autonomous behavior, deep specialization, multiagent collaboration, and unsupervised execution inside regulated environments.Domain-specific planning and judgment. XMPro MAGS agents are configured against the Operational Identity Model (OIM), which encodes institutional process knowledge, equipment relationships, and operational constraints. Agents reason against this domain context rather than against generic enterprise data.Orchestration across specialized environments. APEX provides the lifecycle, governance, and supervisory layer — the Control Tower — for coordinated agent teams, with consensus mechanisms and confidence thresholds that escalate uncertain decisions to human operators.Embedded security and bounded autonomy. Deontic policy rules, role-based permissions, and comprehensive audit trails are built into the platform, supporting the kind of unsupervised task execution which is essential for expert agents in regulated industries.Multimodal, real-world action spaces. XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems via StreamDesigner, processing live sensor streams and operational data — giving agents the digital-and-physical action space as characteristic of expert agents.Composite AI architecture. XMPro combines generative AI, symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI so that agent decisions are grounded in operational reality, not in language-model reasoning alone.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for industrial enterprises seeking to deploy domain-specialized, multi-agent systems with bounded autonomy in mission-critical environments. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence, Danielle Casey, Jim Hare, Annette Zimmermann, Gabriele Rigon, Eric Goodness, Radu Miclaus, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Pieter den Hamer, Evan Brown, Justin Tung, Akhil Singh, Nick Ingelbrecht, 13 April 2026.Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations — on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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