Real Estate Investor Jackie Coffey Launches App That Instantly Calculates ARV and Pulls Comps — No MLS Access Required

Real Estate Investing Simplified: Jackie The Happy Investor App runs deal analysis in seconds, closing the information gap between pro and beginner investors.

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackie Coffey, the real estate investor and educator known to 107,000+ TikTok followers as Jackie The Happy Investor, today announced the launch of the Jackie The Happy Investor App — an all-in-one web platform that lets beginner real estate investors analyze deals, pull comparable sales, and calculate After Repair Value (ARV) instantly, without needing a realtor or MLS access.For decades, beginner investors have waited three to four days for a realtor to pull comps on a potential flip — often losing the deal to faster competitors before the numbers even come back. The app closes that gap. Users enter any address and receive an instant ARV, comparable sales from nearby homes, a plug-and-play 70% rule verdict, and Coffey's signature "deal or walk away" assessment — in seconds."I know what it feels like to need information you can't get — and to watch deals slip away because you don't have MLS access or a realtor on speed dial," said Coffey. "I built the tool I wished existed when I started. Now everyday investors have it for $37."What the App Delivers- Instant ARV lookup for any U.S. property address, no MLS access required- Real comparable sales from nearby homes with address, distance, beds/baths, and sale price- Plug-and-play 70% rule deal analyzer with an at-a-glance "deal or walk away" verdict- Find My Team: investor-friendly realtors, hard money lenders, DSCR lenders, title companies, contractors, real estate attorneys, and accountants by zip code- Automatic deal history that saves every property you analyze- Ask Jackie AI: an on-demand assistant trained on Coffey's investing frameworks that answers questions on financing, rehab, comps, and deal structureOn the RoadmapCoffey confirmed additional features currently in development, including a Rehab Estimator that calculates renovation costs adjusted for local markets and emails the full report to a contractor, and native iOS and Android apps coming soon.For Vendors and PartnersThe app's Find My Team directory is open to investor-friendly contractors, title companies, realtors, and other service providers for $19 per month — a price point Coffey designed specifically for small operators priced out of the $500 per month industry directories that have historically dominated the space.Built by an Investor, Not a Tech CompanyCoffey began flipping houses in 2004 at age 22 with no money, no credit, and no connections — reading about hard money loans at the library and cold-calling lenders until one of them said yes on call 202. Her first flip was a disaster: stolen materials, crews that walked off the job, and a carpet installer who disappeared with her deposit. She made nothing on that deal. She did another one anyway.Twenty-one years and more than 1,000 flips later, the app is her answer to a question she remembers asking herself at the beginning: why is the information investors actually need locked behind a gatekeeper? The platform isn't built around speculative deal-room features or institutional workflows. It is built around the five or six things a new investor actually needs to know before making an offer, delivered in the order they need to know them."The information gap is the single biggest reason new investors fail," Coffey added. "The pros have tools that cost hundreds a month. Beginners have guesswork. That's what I'm fixing."What Early Users Are Saying"I used the app to analyze my first deal, and it completely changed how I look at property investing. Instead of waiting on a realtor for three days or guessing, I could actually see the numbers in seconds. It gave me confidence to move forward."— Sarah M., Dallas, TX"Tasks that used to take me hours — like finding reliable comps and evaluating a property — now take minutes before I even step on site. It's an excellent tool for both new investors and seasoned professionals looking to analyze opportunities quickly and confidently."— Courtney S., Birmingham, AL"Before the app, I was waiting 2-3 days on my realtor or spending up to an hour pulling comps myself. Now it takes me under a minute. I move faster, I'm not second-guessing every decision, and it really does feel like having Jackie right there with you."— Lindsey S., Marion, ILAvailabilityThe app is available now as a web app at happyinvestorapp.com or via jackiethehappyinvestor.com/the-app . Monthly access is $37; annual access is $297. No contracts, no MLS access, and no realtor required.About Jackie CoffeyJackie Coffey — known as Jackie The Happy Investor — is a real estate investor, educator, and author based in Waxahachie, Texas. With 21+ years of active investing and 1,000+ flips, she has built a seven-figure real estate education and investing business, a 107,000+ TikTok community, and a sold-out course with over 1,000 students. She has been featured in Martha Stewart, MarketWatch, Newsweek, House Beautiful, Homes.com, and The Spruce. Learn more at jackiethehappyinvestor.com

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