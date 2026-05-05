Avaamo achieves PCI DSS compliance, enabling voice agents to process payments without leaving the conversation

Independent validation certifies Avaamo's voice AI platform for secure, end-to-end payment interactions in the contact center

Every voice AI company has a demo, but not the receipts. We built for the hardest compliance cases first — HIPAA, FINRA, PCI DSS — you can't fake it. It takes years to build and months to audit.” — Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO, Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a leader in AI-powered contact center solutions, today announced it has achieved Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance, independently validated by a leading global certification and cybersecurity firm.The certification confirms that Avaamo's voice AI platform meets the rigorous technical and operational requirements for handling cardholder data; enabling AI agents to process payments during live customer calls without transferring to an IVR, handing off to a human, or breaking the conversation.Why PCI DSS compliance is different for voice AIMost AI-powered payment solutions today operate in text. A customer types a card number into a secure form, the chatbot never sees it, and everyone moves on. Voice is a fundamentally different problem.When a customer speaks a credit card number during a phone call, that audio passes through the speech recognition engine, the transcription layer, the language model's context window, the call recording system, and the logging infrastructure. Under PCI DSS, every one of those touchpoints is in scope. Achieving compliance isn't a configuration change. It requires platform-level architecture designed from the ground up to keep cardholder data out of the AI's environment entirely.Avaamo's approach includes DTMF-based card capture that suppresses tones from the audio stream and transcript, SIP-level encryption across the telephony stack, just-in-time tokenization that ensures full card numbers never persist in the platform, and real-time transcript monitoring that redacts cardholder data patterns even when customers speak their card numbers aloud.The result: the customer stays in a single, natural conversation while the payment processes securely behind the scenes.What this means for enterprisesFor contact centers that handle billing, collections, subscription payments, or account servicing, every payment interaction today follows the same pattern. The AI agent handles the inquiry, then transfers the customer to an IVR or a human the moment payment is involved. The customer experience fragments.Handle times increase. The promise of AI-powered service breaks at the exact moment it matters most.PCI DSS compliance eliminates that handoff. Avaamo's AI agents can now guide a customer through an entire payment interaction from "I'd like to pay my bill" to "Your payment of $247.50 has been processed" — in one conversation. No hold music. No transfer. No IVR.The timingPCI DSS 4.0 is now fully enforced, with stricter scoping requirements that bring any component capable of impacting cardholder data security into scope. For voice AI platforms, that means the ASR engine, the language model, the call recording system, and the analytics pipeline all fall under the standard. Most voice AI vendors have not addressed this. Avaamo has."Every voice AI company has a demo. Not every voice AI company has the receipts. We built for the hardest compliance use cases first — HIPAA, FINRA, PCI DSS — because you can't fake it, shortcut it, or announce it through a partnership press release. It takes years to build and months to audit."— Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO, AvaamoAbout AvaamoAvaamo is the AI-powered contact center platform built for the enterprise. Its Voice AI Agents, Agent Copilot, and Conversational Intelligence products help organizations resolve customer interactions intelligently, securely, and at scale. Trusted by industry leaders including Penske, UCHealth, Volkswagen, Wipro, and Siemens, Avaamo enables enterprises to move beyond legacy IVR systems and build contact centers around the customer. For more information, visit www.avaamo.ai

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