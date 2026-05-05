Hazmat Safety Consulting to Host Webinar on Pyrotechnics and Fireworks Safety Compliance May 12, 2026

Session will address regulatory requirements and dangerous goods best practices for pyrotechnic materials

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, will host a live webinar, “Pyrotechnics and Fireworks Safety: Regulatory Compliance and Dangerous Goods Expertise,” May 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT. The session will be held virtually via LinkedIn Live and is free to attend.

Led by subject matter experts Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting and former Director of the Approvals and Permits Division at PHMSA, and Katherine Bain, Director of Instructional Learning at the American Pyrotechnics Association University, the webinar will provide practical guidance on navigating the complex regulatory landscape governing pyrotechnic materials.

“At HazMat Safety Consulting, safety and compliance are at the forefront of everything we do,” said Ryan Paquet. “This webinar reflects our commitment to helping organizations understand and apply regulatory requirements for pyrotechnics while ensuring safe and compliant operations.”

The session will provide a comprehensive overview of regulatory requirements and best practices, including:

- Classification of pyrotechnic materials

- Packaging requirements and compliance considerations

- Marking and labeling standards

- Documentation requirements for transport

- Key considerations for safe and compliant transportation

Attendees will gain practical, real-world insight into dangerous goods compliance for pyrotechnics, helping them navigate regulatory requirements and reduce risk across operations.

For professionals seeking to strengthen their knowledge and ensure compliance in pyrotechnics and fireworks safety, this webinar offers a valuable opportunity to learn from industry experts.

Register or learn more here.

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting, a subsidiary of Americase, provides specialized advisory services focused on hazardous materials safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and organizational readiness. The firm partners with organizations across industries to reduce risk, improve compliance outcomes, and strengthen safety leadership in environments where failure is not an option. For more information, visit www.hazmatsafety.com.

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