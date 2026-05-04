Medora hosts successful International Roundup, showcasing North Dakota tourism to global operators

Medora recently served as the host for the International Roundup (IRU). The event welcomed 200 participants, including 40 international tourism operators from 14 countries, for three days of business meetings and a familiarization tour. The collaborative work with more than 100 regional tourism operators from the Great American West (GAW) which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Idaho, helps the region attract more overseas visitors.

The impact of IRU reached well beyond the North Dakota Badlands. Through pre- and post-tour experiences, these operators visited more than 16 communities across the state, helping put North Dakota’s destinations, businesses and stories in front of travelers from all over the world.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong and First Lady Kjersti Armstrong joined the event this past week to welcome the delegation and emphasize the importance of global partnerships in growing the state's economy.

“North Dakotans take great pride in authentic hospitality and creating meaningful connections with guests from around the world,” Armstrong said. “From our iconic Badlands to our rich cultural heritage, North Dakota consistently surprises visitors with its scale and beauty. We are committed to strengthening these global partnerships to ensure more travelers discover what makes our state Legendary.”

The event provided a platform for regional partners to secure international bookings and elevate North Dakota's profile in key global markets.

“It is important for us to see and experience the unique scenery and attractions across North Dakota firsthand,” said Hanna Johansson, Travel Trade & Marketing Senior Executive from Aarhus Denmark. “As one of the overseas representatives for the GAW, it is my job to bring new tour operators from the Nordic Counties to IRU each year to equip them to sell experiences in North Dakota and the region. The variety of outdoor adventure and genuine warmth of the people we have met from across North Dakota make your state a compelling destination for visitors from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. I expect the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will be of great interest, especially with the architect being Snohetta founded in Oslo.”

This successful week kicks off the celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, held May 3-9. As the state recognizes the essential role travel plays in powering the economy and strengthening communities, IRU serves as a timely reminder of North Dakota’s growing influence as a world-class destination. More information about National Travel and Tourism Week can be found at https://ndgov.link/NTTW26.