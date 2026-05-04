Rabid Animals Confirmed in Aiken, Lancaster, and Lexington Counties; One Person and Four Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 4, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that two raccoons and one skunk from different counties have tested positive for rabies.

A raccoon from Aiken County was found near Archie Ware Road and Dessert Palm Lane in Ridge Spring, S.C. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

A raccoon from Lancaster County was found near Major Evans and JB Denton roads in Lancaster, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined per the Rabies Control Act.

A skunk from Lexington County was found near Evans Addy Road and Peach Place Court in Gilbert, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantine per the Rabies Control Act.

The three animals were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing April 30, 2026, and were confirmed to have rabies May 1, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with either raccoon, this skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator." An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect people and pets against the disease. In 2026, the Aiken County raccoon and Lexington County skunk are the third animals to test positive for rabies in those counties. The Lancaster raccoon is the second animal to test positive for rabies in that county.

There have been 30 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County, one was in Lancaster, and three were in Lexington County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###