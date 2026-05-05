LSU CARTS Upgrades to SmartSafety Software's AutoScene Draw as Louisiana's Statewide Diagramming Solution

AutoScene Draw connects directly with the LA eCrash software system, allowing critical data (including vehicle VIN information) to transfer automatically from the crash report into the diagram before an officer even starts drawing. Using GPS coordinates from the scene, ASD instantly generates a real-world road layout, complete with intersections, lane configurations, and road geometry. Officers no longer build scenes from scratch; the foundation is built for them in seconds.

First-ever statewide deployment equips 9,700+ Louisiana officers with next-generation diagramming technology, building on a 20-year partnership.

We are excited to provide a world-class diagramming solution to every law enforcement agency in Louisiana and lead the way as the first statewide ASD deployment in the nation.” — Cory Hutchinson, Director, LSU CARTS

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety (CARTS) at Louisiana State University today announced the statewide deployment of AutoScene Draw (ASD), developed by SmartSafety Software, as the official diagramming solution for law enforcement agencies across the State of Louisiana. This marks the first statewide implementation of AutoScene Draw in the nation, setting a new standard for how states equip officers with modern, field-ready scene diagramming technology.The deployment represents the latest chapter in a partnership between CARTS and SmartSafety Software that dates back to 2004, when Louisiana first adopted SmartSafety's Easy Street Draw platform. Following more than two decades of trusted collaboration, the transition to AutoScene Draw will equip more than 300 agencies and over 9,700 investigating officers statewide with access to SmartSafety Software’s most advanced diagramming platform. This upgrade supports the documentation and analysis of more than 148,000 crashes annually, while maintaining the proven reliability and operational familiarity that Louisiana law enforcement officers have long relied upon."We are excited to provide a world-class diagramming solution to every law enforcement agency in Louisiana. Our relationship with SmartSafety Software stretches back more than two decades, and the level of collaboration and support we receive today is just as strong as it was on day one. Choosing AutoScene Draw was a natural decision; our officers know SmartSafety products, they trust them, and ASD takes everything they rely on to the next level. The integration with our existing systems, the ease of use for officers in the field, and the responsive partnership we have with the SmartSafety team made this the right choice for our state. We're proud to lead the way as the first statewide ASD deployment in the nation." Cory Hutchinson, Director, LSU CARTSA Partnership Built Over Two DecadesCARTS, housed within the E. J. Ourso College of Business at LSU, serves the State of Louisiana by collecting, improving, maintaining, integrating, analyzing, and disseminating traffic-related data captured from law enforcement and other agencies. To support the collection of crash data, CARTS oversees the eCRASH program, which captures electronic crash reporting information in a standardized and timely manner.Since 2004, CARTS has relied on SmartSafety Software's diagramming products to support Louisiana's officers in the field. The transition from Easy Street Draw to AutoScene Draw was driven by several key factors:* Integration with Louisiana's Crash Records System: ASD connects directly with the LA eCrash software system, allowing critical data (including vehicle VIN information) to transfer automatically from the crash report into the diagram before an officer even starts drawing. No redundant data entry. No room for transcription errors.* Geolocation-Based Scene Generation: Using GPS coordinates from the scene, ASD instantly generates a real-world road layout, complete with intersections, lane configurations, and road geometry. Officers no longer build scenes from scratch; the foundation is built for them in seconds.* Familiarity & Reliability: Louisiana's officers have used SmartSafety Software products for over 20 years. ASD builds on that trusted foundation with a modern interface that experienced users will recognize immediately, and new users will learn fast.* Responsive, Knowledgeable Support: From statewide deployment planning to everyday field questions, SmartSafety Software's support team provides the hands-on, agency-focused service that CARTS and Louisiana's officers depend on."Our partnership with LSU CARTS began in 2004, and this statewide deployment of AutoScene Draw is the culmination of more than 20 years of trust and collaboration. The CARTS team has always been focused on one thing: giving Louisiana's law enforcement the best tools available. We share that mission. With ASD now in the hands of officers across the entire state, they have a diagramming platform that will save them real time on every call, while producing the kind of accurate, professional documentation that makes a difference in every investigation and every courtroom. Supporting law enforcement across the State of Louisiana is something our entire team is proud to be a part of." Aaron Baumert, Global Director of Sales, SmartSafety Software.Key Benefits for Louisiana Law Enforcement* Speed - Complete a diagram in under 30 seconds using geolocation and automated data transfer.* Accuracy - Geolocation builds real-world road geometry automatically. Pre-populated VIN and vehicle data eliminate manual entry errors.* Courtroom Credibility - Professional, to-scale diagrams that prosecutors can present with confidence and that hold up under cross-examination.* Ease of Use - Intuitive drag-and-drop interface with an extensive symbol library. Minimal training time. Maximum officer adoption.* Offline Capability - Works without a cell signal or internet connection.* Data Security - Agency data stays local and under agency control. No mandatory cloud storage. No third-party data exposure.###AutoScene Draw is SmartSafety Software's most advanced diagramming platform, purpose-built for public safety professionals. ASD combines geolocation-based scene generation, records system integration, an extensive symbol library, and an intuitive officer-first interface to deliver fast, accurate, courtroom-ready diagrams for any scenario and integrates with over 60 records management systems nationwide.The Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety (CARTS) within the E. J. Ourso College of Business at Louisiana State University serves the State of Louisiana by collecting, improving, maintaining, integrating, analyzing, and disseminating traffic-related data captured from law enforcement and other agencies. CARTS oversees the eCRASH program and serves as the custodian of the state's traffic records data warehouse, focusing on stakeholder needs for accessible traffic safety data to support informed decision-making. For more information, visit carts.lsu.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.