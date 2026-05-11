Foundations Orthodontics’ Dr. Renee Moran Named on 2026 topDentists List, Recognized by Peers for Clinical Excellence

Dr. Renee Moran of Foundations Orthodontics

Centennial-based orthodontist honored in prestigious, peer-reviewed selection featured in 5280 Magazine

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundations Orthodontics today announced that Dr. Renee Moran has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 topDentists list, a prestigious recognition awarded through a comprehensive peer-review process of dental professionals across Colorado.

The topDentists list, published annually and featured in 5280 Magazine, is determined by votes from dentists and specialists statewide, evaluating the clinical abilities and professional excellence of their peers. Listings cannot be purchased, making the honor a significant distinction within the dental community.

“We are honored to see Dr. Moran recognized by her peers in this way,” said Dr. Caitlin White, a colleague of Dr. Moran’s. “This acknowledgment reflects not only her clinical expertise, but also the patient-centered philosophy that defines Foundations Orthodontics—where we focus on long-term health, function, and confidence.”

The selection process for topDentists is based on an extensive survey in which hundreds of dental professionals cast thousands of votes, supported by a refined methodology developed over decades of evaluating excellence in dentistry.

Dr. Moran’s recognition underscores Foundations Orthodontics’ commitment to delivering elevated orthodontic care through a holistic approach. The practice integrates advanced technology with individualized treatment planning, addressing alignment, jaw function, and airway health to create lasting, comprehensive results.

Foundations Orthodontics provides a full spectrum of orthodontic services for children, teens, and adults, including braces, clear aligners, and specialized treatment for complex bite and functional concerns. By prioritizing both aesthetics and overall wellness, the practice continues to set a new standard for orthodontic care in the Centennial community and beyond.

The 2026 topDentists list will be published online and featured in the May issue of 5280 Magazine, highlighting top dental professionals across the region.

Foundations Orthodontics is now welcoming new patients and invites the community to learn more about its personalized, health-focused approach to orthodontic care.

About Foundations Orthodontics

Foundations Orthodontics is a Centennial, Colorado-based orthodontic practice dedicated to transforming smiles through comprehensive, personalized care. Led by Dr. Renee Moran and Dr. Caitlin White, the practice combines advanced technology with a holistic philosophy that considers alignment, jaw function, and airway health. Serving children, teens, and adults, Foundations Orthodontics delivers customized treatment plans designed to support long-term health, confidence, and lasting results. For more information, visit https://foundations-orthodontics.com/.

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