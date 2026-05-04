ViQi Announces new Advisor: Appointment of Bioprocessing Industry Veteran David Backer

David Backer, Thought Leader and Subject Matter Expert in bioprocessing

ViQi adds a new advisor to the team in support of focusing on bioprocessing in pharma, CDMOs, and CROs.

...the need for robust, data-driven insights into the manufacturing process is more critical than ever. ViQi’s platform has the potential to transform how we monitor and optimize bioprocessing.” — David Backer

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViQi, Inc., an expert in AI and imaging for cell based assays for life sciences, is pleased to announce David Backer has joined the team as an Advisor. Backer, a recognized leader in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) sectors, brings over 25 years of experience in scaling complex bioprocessing technologies.The addition of Backer comes as ViQi continues to expand its platform’s capabilities in automating quality control and process monitoring for advanced therapeutics. His expertise will be instrumental in aligning ViQi’s high-throughput imaging solutions with the rigorous demands of biomanufacturing and regulatory compliance.“We are thrilled to welcome David as an advisor to ViQi,” said Kathy Yeung, CEO of ViQi . “David’s deep-rooted expertise in bioprocessing, particularly within the gene therapy space and at early biotechnology companies, and his leadership roles at major CDMOs, provides him with a unique perspective on the bottlenecks facing the industry today. His insights will be invaluable as we refine our AI tools to help manufacturers ensure the safety and efficacy of next-generation medicines at scale.”Backer’s career includes executive leadership roles at several of the industry’s most influential organizations. He most recently served as CEO of Curate Biosciences and previously held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Oxford Biomedica. His background also includes senior positions at ElevateBio and MilliporeSigma, as well as co-founding Molecular Medicine BioServices, a pioneering viral vector CDMO which was acquired by MilliporeSigma.“I am excited to join ViQi as an advisor at a time when the industry is transforming and adapting to the potential of AI,” said David Backer. “As cell and gene therapies move toward larger patient populations, the need for robust, data-driven insights into the manufacturing process is more critical than ever. ViQi’s platform has the potential to transform how we monitor and optimize bioprocessing, and I look forward to working with Kathy and her team to bring these innovative solutions to more biotechs and CDMOs worldwide.”About ViQi, Inc.ViQi is a California-based AI applications company building novel solutions to modernize analytical workflows in bioprocess development. We partner with CDMOs, CROs, and biopharma teams to transform complex, cell-based assays into scalable, standardized, and data-driven workflows. By combining advanced imaging, machine learning, and cloud-based infrastructure, ViQi enables laboratories to replace subjective, manual analysis with reproducible and quantifiable outputs that integrate seamlessly into regulated environments. Our platform is designed to improve consistency, reduce turnaround times, and support confident decision-making across development pipelines.To learn more contact ViQi at media@viqiai.comMedia Contact:Heather Lorenzmarketing@viqiai.com, www.viqiai.com ViQi, Inc.

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