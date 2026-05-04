Attorney General Hanaway Announces Appointment of Mark B. Leadlove as Deputy Attorney General

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced the appointment of Mark B. Leadlove as Deputy Attorney General, which will take effect immediately. Leadlove is a trial lawyer and brings with him a distinguished record of experience as an advocate.

“I am proud to appoint Mark Leadlove as Deputy Attorney General,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Mark’s extensive experience as a litigator, paired with his focus on mentorship, makes him a perfect fit to carry out the mission of this office. Mark has built an impressive resume in private practice, and we are excited for him to share these skills as we serve Missourians.”

Leadlove, with over 37 years of litigation experience at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), most recently served as a practice group leader responsible for 130 lawyers in 15 offices across the nation. There, Leadlove specialized in mergers and acquisitions disputes, business license tax and property tax cases, non-competition litigation, financial disputes, and other commercial litigation. He received numerous accolades during his time at BCLP, making the list of Best Lawyers in America, was ranked by Chambers, and was named Mentor of the Year by Missouri Lawyers Weekly.

Leadlove received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. He started his legal career on active duty with the U.S. Army JAG Corps, serving abroad in Germany and at home at Fort Leonard Wood. He tried approximately 100 courts-martial and administrative separation actions before military panels and boards. He was an officer in the Army Reserve, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel in 2006.

He has been deeply involved in his community through civic service and charity work, including with The Next Step, St. Patrick Center Board of Ambassadors, Judicial Learning Center of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and Eastern District of Missouri, Unleashing Potential, St. Thomas More Society, and United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Leadlove is a lifelong Missourian and resides in Franklin County with his wife Julie and is a father of five to Danny, Mary, Jacob, Jaylin, and Zyh’hee.

“The Attorney General’s Office is uniquely positioned to recruit, retain, and train high-level legal talent. I am eager to get to work in the courtroom and develop the next generation of attorneys in Missouri,” said Deputy Attorney General Mark Leadlove. “Public service is at the heart of everything we do, and I look forward to contributing to the mission of protecting the people of Missouri with excellence.”

The Attorney General’s Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled public service attorneys. The office remains committed to fostering legal talent that meets the highest professional standards and embodies a steadfast commitment to good governance. Attorneys interested in joining this legacy of excellence are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.