Sitestream, A Polaris Group Company, now an 'Awarded Vendor' by the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association

North Carolina Sheriffs' Procurement Program

Upon Evaluation of Sitestream's Qualification Submittal, the NCSA names the company as a Contract Awardee

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitestream, a trusted automated traffic safety SaaS provider, has been awarded a contract under NCSA Technology Bid 27-06-0212. This designation allows Sitestream to offer its services through the NCSA cooperative procurement program. This program is eligible to local government agencies nationwide, providing a streamlined path to evaluate and implement automated traffic safety solutions that prioritize safety, transparency, and community trust.

Sitestream’s approach to traffic safety programs emphasizes court-defensible technology, robust backend software and full-service program management. Program implementation varies by state and is guided by legislation and local regulations and ordinances, when applicable. Sitestream partners with the various stakeholders within the cities and towns to ensure the alignment of regulations to effectively address the community’s traffic safety goals.

“We are very pleased to be included as a Contract Awardee under the National Sheriff’s Technology Procurement program. It is a wonderful and easy way for eligible agencies to partner with our team of traffic safety experts and effect real change in their communities.” says Andrew Noble, President.

To learn more about the North Carolina Sheriffs’Association and its cooperative purchasing program, visit https://ncsheriffs.org. For more information about Sitestream’s traffic safety programs, visit www.sitestream.ai or contact safer@sitestream.ai.



Sitestream, A Polaris Group Company, is a full-service automated traffic safety provider with a mission to elevate road safety for drivers and pedestrians in communities across the Americas.

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