Call It Closed International Realty Announces Jenn Dixon as First-Ever Regional Broker-in-Charge for the Triad Region

Jenn Dixon steps into her new role as the first-ever Regional Broker-in-Charge for the Triad Region, marking a key milestone in Call It Closed International Realty’s growth.

We are thrilled to see Jenn step into this leadership position. (She) has put in incredible hard work and effort to help us grow, and truly understands the value of our business model.” — Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is proud to announce the promotion of Jenn Dixon to the newly created position of Regional Broker-in-Charge (BIC) for the Triad Region. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company, signaling robust growth across North Carolina and the necessity for enhanced leadership to support an increasing volume of agents and transactions.As the first person to step into a Regional BIC role for the company, Dixon will focus on building the structure, support, and community necessary to sustain a rapidly expanding market. Her appointment reflects CIC’s commitment to providing a forward-looking vision for agent development and expansion within the Triad."I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as we witness such phenomenal growth in the Triad Region," said Jenn Dixon. "This isn't just a corporate shift, it’s an opportunity to build a true sense of community and provide the high-level support our agents deserve as they scale their businesses. I am excited to develop the structure that will empower our agents to thrive in this growing market."Since joining Call It Closed International Realty, Dixon has been a driving force behind the company’s success in the state, originally establishing a strong foundation with the launch of Paramount Home Group. Her transition into this inaugural regional leadership role highlights her deep expertise in the North Carolina real estate landscape and her proven ability to foster professional success during periods of rapid scaling."We are thrilled to see Jenn step into this leadership position," said Chad Osborne, Co-Founder & CEO of Call It Closed International Realty. "Jenn has put in incredible hard work and effort to help us grow, and she truly understands the value of our business model. Her passion for helping new agents keep what they earn while receiving top-tier support is exactly what we need as we continue to expand our footprint."The creation of the Regional BIC position underscores Call It Closed International Realty’s evolution as a leader in the virtual brokerage space, prioritizing local expertise and agent-centric leadership to manage its rising transaction volume.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations.

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