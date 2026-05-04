Florida Wine Academy Celebrates 10 Years of Wine Education in Florida

Founders Alessandra Esteves and Guilherme de Macedo Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, Founder of Florida Wine Academy Guilherme "William" de Macedo, Master Sake Sommelier

Florida Wine Academy marks its 10th anniversary this week, celebrating a decade of wine education, professional training, and community building in Florida.

We built Florida Wine Academy to make wine education clear, structured, and relevant for both professionals and enthusiasts today.” — Alessandra Esteves

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Wine Academy marks its 10th anniversary this week, celebrating a decade of wine education, professional training, and community building in South Florida and beyond.Founded by Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, MW candidate, and Guilherme “William” de Macedo, Master Sake Sommelier, Florida Wine Academy has grown into one of the leading providers of wine and sake education in the state. Over the past ten years, the academy has trained thousands of students, from beginners taking their first class to professionals pursuing advanced certifications.Recognized as Best Wine School by the Miami Herald, Florida Wine Academy has maintained 100% positive reviews, reflecting its consistent focus on quality education and student experience.A Decade of Growth and EducationSince its founding, Florida Wine Academy has expanded its offerings to include:WSET Levels 1, 2, and 3 in WinesWine Scholar Guild programsSake certificationsMasterclasses and industry-focused tastingsClasses are held in Miami and across Florida, with both in-person and hybrid formats.“Our goal from the beginning was simple,” says Alessandra Esteves. “Make wine education accessible, serious, and relevant. We wanted students to leave with real knowledge they could use, whether for their career or personal interest.”Interview: Alessandra Esteves & Guilherme de MacedoWhat has changed the most in the past 10 years?Alessandra: The level of interest. Ten years ago, most students were in the trade. Today, we see a strong mix of professionals and consumers who want structured education. People want to understand what they are drinking.Guilherme: The same is happening with sake. There is much more curiosity now. When we started, sake education in Florida was very limited. Today, we are training students who want to go deeper and understand the category.What makes Florida Wine Academy different?Alessandra: We focus on clarity. No unnecessary language. We teach students how to taste, how to think, and how to communicate about wine.Guilherme: And we built a community. Many of our students stay connected, attend multiple classes, and come back for events. That consistency matters.What is next?Alessandra: Continuing to grow our programs and reach more students across Florida.Guilherme: And expanding sake education further. There is still a lot of opportunity there.Building a Wine Community in FloridaBeyond certifications, Florida Wine Academy has become a meeting point for wine professionals, collectors, and enthusiasts. Events, tastings, and specialized classes have helped build a strong local wine community in Miami and throughout the state.The academy also works closely with producers, importers, and industry partners, bringing real-world perspective into the classroom.About Florida Wine AcademyFlorida Wine Academy is a leading wine and sake education provider based in Miami, Florida. Founded in 2016 by Alessandra Esteves and Guilherme de Macedo, the academy offers internationally recognized certifications including WSET and Wine Scholar Guild programs, along with tastings, masterclasses, and industry training.For more information, visit:Contact:info@floridawineacademy.com

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